Troops arrest major drug supplier to Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Joint Task Force North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ (OPHK) have arrested a suspected major drug supplier to Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists operating across parts of Borno and Adamawa.

The suspect, identified as Zubairu Muhammad, 45, was arrested at about 6:30 a.m. last Tuesday by troops of 232 Battalion (Tactical), Uba, Adamawa State.

Sources revealed that Muhammad is believed to be one of the major suppliers of cannabis sativa and crystal meth (popularly known as ICE) to terrorists through the Askira-Uba, Chibok, Michika and Damboa corridors.

According to a source, the troops recovered 14 blocks of cannabis sativa valued at over N1 million, and 43 grams of ICE, valued at more than N3 million from the suspect.

He was also found with two Army camouflage T-shirts, which he allegedly used while delivering illicit substances to terrorists.

The source said preliminary investigation had been concluded, and that the exhibits would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Yola Command for further action.