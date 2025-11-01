Tribune Correspondent, Biola Azeez Emerges New Helmsman at Correspondents’ Chapel, Kwara NUJ

From right Biola Azeez, Chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel,Kwara NUJ rendering his acceptance speech, next to him is the new Secretary,Mosunmola Ayobami, followed by the Financial Secretary Sikirat Sheu,then Afusat Agunbiade the Treasurer and Olusegun Da Silva the new Auditor.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

In a smooth transition of leadership, Biola Azeez, the Kwara state correspondent of the Tribune newspapers, Saturday, emerged as the new Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council.

Azeez’s emergence by affirmation marks the end of the six years of two terms tenure of the Mallam Abdulhakeem Garba-led executive committee.

Biola ushered in a new leadership phase for the elite body of journalists covering the state.

Also elected by affirmation were Ibrahim Alege of TVC as Vice Chairman, Sikirat Shehu of BusinessDay as Financial Secretary, and Afusat Agunbiade of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

In the only contested positions, Mosunmola Ayobami of Western Post defeated Okufemi Akobi of AIT by 27 votes to 4, while Oluseyi DaSilva of Arise TV triumphed over Taiye Joseph of Daily Graphics in another closely watched race.

The new leadership is expected to build on the achievements of the outgoing executive in promoting professional excellence and strengthening collaboration between the media and public institutions in Kwara State.

In his acceptance speech, Biola Azeez commended the immediate past executives of the chapel on standard set, pledging that his administration would improve on professionalism and welfare of members.

He also said that efforts would be made to improve on relationship with governments and other newsmakers in the state in order to perform more effectively and serve as watch dog of the society.