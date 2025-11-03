Traxis launches magazine to spotlight African entrepreneurs

Stock imgae.

The Founder of Traxis Africa Magazine, Mrs Ijeoma Okonkwo, has reaffirmed her commitment to amplifying African entrepreneurial success stories.

Okonkwo spoke at the magazine’s launch in Lagos, saying it was time the world recognised positive narratives about African businesses and innovation.

She said the publication emerged from a passion to promote entrepreneurs whose hard work and creativity often go unnoticed beyond temporary events.

According to her, years of organising exhibitions showed that many small businesses lacked sustained visibility and long-term growth opportunities.

“For years, entrepreneurs worked tirelessly, showcased products for a few days, then returned to obscurity. I knew more had to be done,” she said.

She noted that Traxis Africa Magazine was created to tell authentic business stories and connect African entrepreneurs with investors and global markets.

Okonkwo described Nigeria as a blessed nation with tremendous talent and resources, urging citizens to counter negative narratives with stories of excellence.

“In our challenges, we must remember we have greatness. The world wants what we have. We must support those creating real value,” she said.

She added that investment goes beyond finance, stressing the importance of ideas, networks and opportunities in building a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The maiden edition of Traxis Africa Magazine features founders including Adeyinka Tekenah of Happy Coffee Nigeria and Chibueze Obinwanne of The Milk Boosters.

Tekenah, Chief Happiness Officer at Happy Coffee, said the platform would help project genuine African success stories to wider audiences.

She emphasised the importance of female role models, saying young women must see others thriving in business despite challenges.

“Nigeria has amazing people, good weather and huge opportunities. Being Nigerian is easy for me because this is where I belong,” she said.

Obinwanne said The Milk Boosters was established to support nursing mothers facing lactation challenges and reduce infant mortality nationwide.

He explained that the donor milk bank, launched in April 2022, initially faced concerns but is now gaining public acceptance and support.

“We have centres in Lagos and Abuja and plan to expand nationwide. No child should lack breast milk,” he said.

He also called for better cold chain infrastructure to ensure safe storage and transport of donor breast milk across Nigeria.

The launch attracted entrepreneurs, investors and business enthusiasts who shared ideas on strengthening small and medium enterprises in Nigeria and Africa.