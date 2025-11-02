Transparency and the Test of Governance: Why Abia must keep faith with fiscal accountability

By Elder Abraham Amah

In every age and political season, one question defines the legitimacy of leadership: What is done with the people’s trust? Beyond campaign slogans and the theatre of partisan politics, governance is a covenant between the ruler and the ruled. At the heart of that covenant lies transparency — the moral light that transforms power from an instrument of domination into a tool of service. When transparency collapses, governance decays, and the distance between government and the governed becomes an abyss filled with suspicion.

Transparency is not merely an administrative checkbox; it is a moral duty. Every naira that flows into or out of the public treasury carries the sweat of market women, teachers, farmers, civil servants, and artisans whose daily struggles sustain the state’s economy. To conceal how their money is spent is to betray that sacrifice. This is why the World Bank–sponsored States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) program was such a major breakthrough for Nigeria. For the first time, transparency became measurable. It compelled state governments to publish quarterly budget performance reports — not as favours to the people but as an act of justice.

Abia State was among the earliest to embrace this new order under Dr Okezie Ikpeazu. Whether or not one shared his politics, the record of consistency with which his administration released quarterly fiscal reports was commendable. These reports became public mirrors: they allowed citizens and civil-society organisations to follow the flow of funds, to match government promises with realities on the ground, and to engage governance with evidence rather than rumours. It was a culture of openness — imperfect but progressive — and it placed Abia in the circle of states recognized for fiscal responsibility.

When Dr. Alex Otti came to power in 2023, his words ignited hope. He promised to change the governance template, to restore confidence, to build a government run with integrity and discipline. His image as a banker and technocrat gave his promises weight. Abians believed that the Otti era would not only sustain transparency but also elevate it. A man of figures, it was assumed, would understand the sanctity of open books.

But hope has a fragile heartbeat. The first quarterly budget performance report released under Governor Otti turned out to be more than a fiscal document; it became a revelation of contradictions. Within its pages lay figures that startled even loyal supporters. Over ₦2.8 billion was listed as security vote and another ₦5.4 billion for servicing the Governor’s Office, including his private residence in Nvosi. Out of ₦25 billion total revenue, about ₦8.2 billion — nearly one-third — was spent on the governor’s immediate operational environment. That number was not just arithmetic; it was a statement. It said that 32.8 percent of the state’s earnings went to sustain one office.

Then came other shocking details — billions allocated to projects no one could see. ₦6.5 billion was supposedly spent on a “recreational facility,” another ₦10 billion on “ICT infrastructure.” The report even suggested ₦54 billion for renovation of public schools, yet classrooms across Abia still leaked when it rained. In total, ₦72 billion was claimed to have been spent on school renovations that no teacher, pupil, or parent could find. Transparency had revealed not accountability but extravagance.

Instead of calming the waters, subsequent reports worsened the turbulence. The much-criticized “Security Vote” line suddenly disappeared, replaced with a new, mysterious subhead called “Research and Development,” which curiously ballooned to over ₦64 billion. The name changed, but the drain remained. Civil-society groups began to ask questions any responsible citizen would ask: What kind of research gulps ₦64 billion? What discoveries have been made? What new development has it produced? None were forthcoming.

The governor’s explanations — that these were “estimates,” that publication was “voluntary,” that Abia joined SFTAS “by choice” — only deepened suspicion. Transparency is not voluntary; it is the life-blood of democratic credibility. Once a leader begins to choose when to be transparent, the essence of accountability dies.

Now, as Abia moves through the closing quarter of 2025, the silence surrounding the third-quarter (Q3) Budget Performance Report speaks volumes. By every known precedent, that report should have been released weeks ago. Its absence is not a minor administrative delay; it is an ominous retreat from openness. The government that once promised a new template appears to be dismantling the very mechanism that ensures accountability.

For a government that once paraded transparency as its signature virtue, withholding the Q3 report raises the hardest questions: What is there to hide? Why the hesitation? What is in those numbers that cannot face daylight? The publication of quarterly reports is more than bureaucratic routine — it is the heartbeat of public trust. When that heartbeat falters, cynicism rushes in. Every unkept transparency deadline widens the moral distance between the governor and the governed.

Transparency does not humiliate a government; misconduct does. The cure for embarrassment is not concealment but correction. The purpose of openness is not to glorify the state but to purify it. If past reports exposed fiscal recklessness, then the lesson is to reform spending habits, not to hide future reports. Citizens are not enemies of the state; they are its conscience. When they demand information, they affirm ownership of their commonwealth. To ignore them is to turn governance into private enterprise.

It is worth recalling that the SFTAS initiative was tied to incentives — performance-based grants that rewarded states which demonstrated transparency. Through this program, Abia benefited financially and reputationally. Today, by refusing to publish current data, the state risks losing both. Development partners, investors, and credit-rating institutions rely on publicly available fiscal records to gauge the reliability of subnational governments. When such records vanish, credibility collapses, and economic opportunities quietly migrate elsewhere.

Beyond economics lies the deeper political danger. Governor Otti’s moral capital has always been his reputation as a disciplined technocrat. That reputation is now under stress. In politics, perception is power, and nothing erodes perception faster than secrecy. The governor must realize that the people of Abia, though patient, are not naïve. They can forgive mistakes; what they cannot forgive is deliberate opacity.

Philosophically, transparency is the bridge between political morality and administrative efficiency. It is the light by which truth walks into governance. A leader who hides figures may win time, but never history. Every government is a steward, not an owner, of public resources. And the Scripture reminds us that “it is required in stewards that a man be found faithful.” That faithfulness is measured not by eloquence but by open records.

When governments hide their books, corruption thrives. When they open them, confidence grows. The act of publishing financial data empowers both government and citizens. It allows managers to identify leakages and citizens to monitor performance. It converts suspicion into partnership. To fear transparency is to confess unpreparedness for responsibility.

Abia’s story has always been one of resilience. Its people have survived political turbulence, economic neglect, and infrastructural decay. They are not unreasonable; they do not demand miracles overnight. They only ask for honesty — that leaders say what they mean and show what they spend. Dr Ikpeazu’s administration, despite its imperfections, created a rhythm of openness. That rhythm must not be broken. To end it now is to betray a modest but meaningful legacy and to drag Abia backward in the eyes of the nation and the world.

Governor Otti stands at a moral crossroads. He can reaffirm his image as a reformer who embraces truth even when it hurts, or he can join the long list of politicians who feared the light of their own shadows. Leadership is tested not in moments of comfort but in hours of scrutiny. Integrity shines brightest when truth is inconvenient. A wise leader does not silence criticism; he uses it as a compass.

History will not judge governors by the length of their bridges or the height of their flyovers but by the honesty with which they governed. The great Lee Kuan Yew once said, “If you can’t tell the truth, you don’t deserve to lead.” Fiscal truth is patriotism in its purest form. It honors the people, dignifies the office, and preserves posterity.

Therefore, the Abia State Government must release the Q3 2025 Budget Performance Report without further delay. Let the numbers speak. Let the citizens see how their wealth has been managed. If there are errors, let them be corrected in daylight. If there are successes, let them be celebrated openly. The courage to be transparent is greater than the fear of criticism. In publishing the report, the Otti administration would prove that it still believes in its own campaign ideals — prudence, integrity, and service.

But if the silence persists, the narrative will harden into suspicion, and suspicion will soon mature into disbelief. In governance, silence is rarely neutral; it almost always confesses guilt. The administration can still salvage its credibility, but every day of delay chips away at public faith.

Transparency is the soul of democracy. Without it, governance degenerates into theatre, and politics becomes manipulation. The people of Abia deserve more than polished speeches and designer projects; they deserve truth. It is not enough to claim prudence — it must be seen in audited numbers. It is not enough to chant accountability — it must be printed in black and white for all to read.

Governor Otti must choose between the comfort of secrecy and the courage of openness. Only one path leads to enduring respect. The other leads to the erosion of trust, and when trust dies, governance loses its moral compass. Abia State, with its proud history and vibrant citizenry, must not become another cautionary tale in Nigeria’s long story of betrayed hope.

The release of the Q3 2025 report is more than an administrative task; it is a moral statement. It will show whether this government serves the people or merely performs for applause. For in the end, power is transient, but integrity endures. The true measure of government is not how much it spends, but how honestly it tells the people what it spends.

Let the books be opened. Let truth breathe. For only through transparency can governance find redemption, and only through accountability can Abia reclaim the promise of a government that truly belongs to the people.

* Amah, a public affairs analyst, resides in Abuja