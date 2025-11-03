Traffic diverted to coastal road as tanker overturns in VI – LASTMA

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday diverted traffic to the new coastal road after a gas-laden tanker overturned on the main carriageway at Chisco, inward Victoria Island.

A statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, said the incident occurred in the early hours and involved a truck conveying compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders. The driver reportedly lost control, causing the tanker to overturn and posing what officials described as an immediate danger to lives and property.

He stated that during the operation, the main Victoria Island carriageway was shut, and motorists were diverted through the coastal road and reconnected to Bar Beach before the route was reopened to traffic.

“While the main carriageway was closed temporarily from Chisco inward to Victoria Island, motorists were immediately diverted through the new coastal road and reconnected via Bar Beach, ensuring the continuity of vehicular movement till the recovery operation was safely concluded and the road reopened to normal traffic,” the statement partly read.

Adebayo noted that LASTMA operatives, who arrived promptly at the scene, cordoned off the area and secured the tanker to prevent leakage or ignition. Also, the agency activated a multi-agency emergency response involving the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the Nigeria Police and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who was at the scene, commended the coordinated emergency action.

“Our officers displayed remarkable precision, professionalism, and courage in managing the situation. Their immediate action in securing the environment prevented what could have been an unspeakable tragedy. We ensured that the recovery process was conducted under the highest safety protocols to eliminate any residual risk,” Bakare-Oki said.

Bakare-Oki cautioned truck drivers transporting flammable products to strictly observe safety protocols, maintain their vehicles and operate with heightened vigilance.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to coordinated emergency response, traffic safety and public protection.