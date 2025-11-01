Top 5 African countries with shortest people

Africa is home to an incredible diversity of peoples — and that includes differences in average height. From towering communities to relatively short populations, the continent offers a fascinating look into how genetics, nutrition and environment shape human growth.

Interestingly, a person’s height tells more than just how tall they stand. Scientists often view it as a “biological diary,” offering clues about a country’s living standards, diet, and even public health. Factors such as food security, early childhood nutrition, and access to healthcare all play a role in determining how tall populations grow over generations.

While the world’s shortest population overall is found in Timor-Leste (East Timor) in Southeast Asia — where the average height is 156.42 cm — several African nations also rank among those with shorter averages, according to data from World Atlas.

Here are the Top 5 African countries with the shortest people:

1. Madagascar — 159.11 cm

Madagascar tops the list, with an average height just over 159 cm. The island nation’s largely rural population and limited access to diverse nutrition are among factors influencing this average.

Source: World Atlas

2. Mozambique — 159.86 cm

Ranked as the ninth shortest country in the world, Mozambique has an average height of 159.86 cm (about 5 feet 2.9 inches). The country’s agricultural lifestyle and periodic food insecurity have been linked to slower growth rates.

3. Malawi — 160.91 cm

Malawi’s population averages 160.91 cm in height. Despite steady economic progress, malnutrition and limited healthcare access in some regions continue to affect physical development.

4. Liberia — 161.01 cm

With an average height of 161.01 cm, Liberia’s numbers reflect the lingering effects of decades of conflict and rebuilding, which have impacted nutrition and overall well-being.

5. Burundi — 161.21 cm

Burundi rounds out the top five with an average height of 161.21 cm. The small East African nation has faced persistent food scarcity and economic challenges that influence its population’s growth patterns.

These figures illustrate how diverse Africa’s populations truly are — not only in language, culture, and geography but even in stature. Behind each statistic lies a broader story of health, resilience, and the many factors that make each nation unique.