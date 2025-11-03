Top 10 countries with best quality of life

A new analysis of Numbeo’s Quality of Life Index shows significant shifts in global living standards over the past decade. While Switzerland remains a top-ranking country, the latest 2025 list is led by Luxembourg, followed closely by the Netherlands and Denmark. The biggest decline was seen in Canada, which plunged from 9th place in 2015 to 27th in 2025.

The index assesses countries using multiple indicators, including healthcare, cost of living, purchasing power, housing affordability, safety, climate, pollution, and traffic conditions.

According to the dataset, European nations continue to dominate the top positions, though non-European countries such as Oman have made striking gains.

1. Luxembourg (QoL 218.2)

Luxembourg tops the list with strong purchasing power, low pollution, and excellent healthcare, reinforced by high wages and political stability.

2. Netherlands (QoL 216.5)

The Netherlands jumps ahead on the back of high safety scores, efficient transport, and a strong healthcare system.

3. Denmark (QoL 215.1)

Known for strong social welfare and work-life balance, Denmark maintains high satisfaction in safety and healthcare.

4. Oman (QoL 215.1)

Oman is the highest-ranking non-European nation, backed by safety, good climate, and gradual economic diversification.

5. Switzerland (QoL 210.9)

Switzerland slightly drops from its former top spot but remains highly rated for healthcare, safety, and high incomes.

6. Finland (QoL 208.3)

Finland scores well for low pollution, high safety, and strong social systems, supported by its renowned education and healthcare.

7. Norway (QoL 199.2)

Norway benefits from strong economic stability and excellent public services, though housing costs remain high.

8. Iceland (QoL 198.0)

Iceland ranks well for safety and environment, offering clean air, low crime, and strong community cohesion.

9. Austria (QoL 197.7)

Austria’s high scores reflect its robust healthcare, cultural vibrancy, and balanced cost of living.

10. Germany (QoL 195.2)

Despite economic pressures, Germany stays in the top 10 thanks to strong healthcare, safety, and infrastructure.

Vanguard News