Top 10 banks grow savings deposits to N33trn

•Tier-2 banks lead rise in deposit

•Two banks record decline

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

Top ten banks in Nigeria have accumulated N33.24 trillion in savings deposits in the nine months ending September 2025, a 6.8 per cent increase from N31.13 trillion in the same period of 2024.

A breakdown of the financial statements of the banks for the period in 2025 showed that the five tier-2 banks recorded higher increases in savings deposits while two tier-1 banks recorded decline.

The banks covered are Access Holdings Plc, Ecobank Transnational Plc, First Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holdings Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc. Others are Sterling Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa, UBA Plc, Wema Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

The Tier-1 banks, namely Access Holdings Plc, First Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa, UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc , recorded a 4.3 per cent growth in savings deposits to N24.466 trillion at end of September 2025 from N23.454 trillion at end of December 2024.

The Tier-2 banks, namely Ecobank Transnational Plc Fidelity Bank Plc, and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Sterling Holdings Plc and Wema Bank Plc recorded higher growth of 14.3 per cent in savings deposits to N8.77 trillion at the end of September 2025 from N7.67 trillion at the end of December 2024.

The growth in savings deposits was led by Sterling Holdco which recorded a 20 per cent increase to N477 billion at the end of September 2025 from N398 billion at the end of December 2024. Ecobank followed with 15.6 per cent growth in savings deposits to N6.186 trillion at the end of September 2025 from N5.350 trillion at the end of December 2024.

On its part, UBA recorded 14.6 per cent growth in savings deposits to N5.76 trillion at the end of September 2025 from N5.03 trillion at the end of December 2024.

In fourth position was Stanbic IBTC Holdco which grew its savings deposits by 12 per cent to N406 billion at the end of September 2025 from N362 billion at the end of December 2024.

Wema recorded the fifth highest growth in savings deposits of 11 per cent to N473 billion at the end of September 2025 from N426 billion at the end of December 2024.

Fidelity Bank recorded 8.3 per cent growth in savings deposits to N1.23 trillion at the end of September 2025 from N1.135 trillion at end of December 2024.

GT Holdco recorded 8.0 per cent growth in savings deposits to N2.774 trillion at the end of September 2025 from N2.569 trillion at the end of December 2024.

Access Holdco grew its savings deposits by 7.3 per cent to N4.420 trillion at the end of September 2025 from N4.121 trillion at the end of December 2024

However, Zenith Bank recorded a 1.3 per cent decline in savings deposits to N7.486 trillion at the end of September 2025 from N7.585 trillion at the end of December 2024.

Similarly, First Holdco recorded a 3.0 per cent decline in savings deposits to N4.026 trillion at end of September 2025 from N4.154 trillion at end of December 2024.