Tinubu’s economic reform impacting Nigeria positively – Senator Fadahunsi

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Senator representing Osun-East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform is impacting on the country positively.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday in his hometown, Ilase-Ijesa, he commended the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu, asserting that they are yielding results and every Nigerian would reap its benefits soonest.

He added that “At first, some did not like the economic reforms of President Tinubu, but now that it is yielding results, we are all joining him to support it. I want to charge others in opposition to start supporting government policies so that development will spread to the grassroots.

“When the president started his administration in 2023, the reforms he introduced were very harsh, today, the country is better for it. I am sure that before the end of the year, food inflation would further reduce drastically and the nation’s fiscal policy would remain on the positive side”, he said.

He charged political office holders in the State and beyond not to sink with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP amidst its past and present leadership crisis.

Fadahunsi, who joined the All Progressives Congress(APC) alongside two members of the Federal House of Representatives, Sanya Omirin and Taofeek Ajilesoro, from his district recently, also wooed his colleagues at the National Assembly to his new party.

“PDP has abandoned itself. Whosoever remain in PDP, I admonish them not to sink with that party. There is no hope in that party again. All political office holders who are in the party should not try by creating any way, I urge them all to leave that path and come to the party which have agenda for development, they should not sink with the PDP”, he added.