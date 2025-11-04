Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Ude, SAN, as minister

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate requesting the screening and confirmation of Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Ude, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Enugu State, as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

The President’s request was contained in a letter read on the Senate floor on Tuesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Following the announcement, Senator Akpabio referred the nomination to the Committee of the Whole for further consideration and screening.