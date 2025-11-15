Tinubu urges Nigerian academia to proffer solutions to societal problems

File: President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian academia to urgently come out with impactful research that would offer solutions to the country’s challenges.

Tinubu made the appeal at the award of postgraduate certificates at the 36th Convocation of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) on Saturday.

The President, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, said he believed that FUTA is endowed with high-quality and innovative researchers who could take up the task.

Tinubu asked FUTA to remain forthright and focused to uphold the confidence reposed in it by the government and stakeholders.

He enjoined stakeholders in the sector not to rely solely on government for funding, asking for improved interconnection between universities and industries.

“The Federal Government does not have the intention of abdicating its responsibilities to higher educational institutions.

“The time has come for all stakeholders to have another look at the erstwhile model of absolute reliance on government for funding and rejigging the educational system for sustainable funding.

“It is also very pertinent to emphasise that the interconnection between our tertiary institutions and industry should be improved upon,” he said.

According to him, funding of universities all over the world is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders.

He asked for research outputs from tertiary institutions to be more impactful, such that industries could make use of them.

The President, who is a visitor to the university, tasked the graduands to utilise their proficiencies in diverse entrepreneurial activities and agricultural and ICT skills to create jobs and be self-reliant.

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, said that a total of 1030 graduated from its School of Postgraduate Studies.

“For today’s event, the summary of the graduating students is as follows: Postgraduate Diploma – 91, M-Tec – 647, Doctor of Philosophy – 169, School of Professional Development – 123.

“It is worth noting that the university is producing doctoral graduands in renewable energy technology for the first time,” she said.

She said that all programmes presented to the NUC obtained full accreditation status.

“The university continues to maintain its position as a leading hub of academic and scientific excellence, with numerous staff and alumni earning recognitions among the world’s top two per cent of scientists, according to the prestigious ranking by Stanford University, USA, and Elsevier.

“The exploits of our researchers continued to earn recognitions within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

“In the just-concluded academic session, three (3) research groups in the university won separate international grants worth 136,511.00 pounds,” she said.

The VC urges the graduands to be good ambassadors of the institution, stating that FUTA is known for self-reliance and integrity.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor of FUTA, Prof. Nora Daduut, expressed sincere gratitude to the President for his visionary leadership and reforms, aimed at repositioning Nigeria.

Daduut, who said that the achievements of the institution’s governing council would not have been possible without the cooperation of the management, said the council had enjoyed a harmonious relationship with all stakeholders.

“The harmonious relationship with management and students has created an enabling environment for teaching, learning and research.

“Staff welfare is held as a priority, and development of infrastructure has improved tremendously,” she said. (NAN)