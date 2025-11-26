Tinubu unveils electric tricycle scheme for youth empowerment

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled the Electric Tricycle Empowerment Initiative to support youth self-employment and national growth.

Represented by Labour Minister Dr Muhammad Dingyadi, he formally inaugurated the programme during an event on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tinubu said the initiative demonstrated government commitment to reducing transportation costs, lowering pollution, and expanding youth employment.

He noted that it aligned with the national energy transition plan, which aims to promote cleaner mobility and support Nigeria’s long-term environmental sustainability goals.

He explained that the electric tricycles were projected to reduce transport costs by 40 per cent, providing a cleaner alternative to conventional fossil-fuel models and helping reduce the nation’s overall carbon footprint for future generations.

Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande said the inauguration represented a new chapter for young Nigerians, especially informal youth, emphasising that the programme reflected President Tinubu’s vision, leadership and continued belief in the potential of Nigerian youth.

Olawande added that youth empowerment had long focused on the formal sector, stressing that the new initiative prioritised informal youth and supported broader efforts to ensure inclusion across government programmes in line with presidential directives.

Permanent Secretary of the Youth Development Ministry, Dr Maryam Keshinro, said the inauguration marked a significant milestone.

She described it as a movement guiding young Nigerians toward a future shaped by technology, sustainability, innovation and long-term economic prosperity for the nation.

Represented by Joseph Samuel, Director, General Service in the ministry, she said the programme aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda and addresses unemployment, sustainability and rising transport costs by creating green jobs and promoting clean transportation to support national climate commitments.

NATOMORAS President Usman Gwoza described the initiative as a symbol of hope, cleaner energy and improved income for riders.

He urged the government to empower members of the House of Destiny to ensure effective distribution and nationwide implementation.

Gwoza said empowering riders with electric tricycles would reduce unemployment, improve affordable transport, strengthen Nigeria’s energy transition and support the country’s growing green economy by expanding opportunities within the electric mobility sector nationwide.

Vanguard News