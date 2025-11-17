Tinubu to Judiciary: Justice must never be for sale

…. says citizens frustrated over delays, integrity of judges

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, urged the judiciary to take decisive actions to tackle concerns about its integrity, warning that justice must never be for sale.

According to him, citizens have not only expressed frustration at delays in the determination of cases, but also expressed anxiety over the lack of access to justice.

“Our courts must no longer be places where cases languish for years; they must become beacons of efficiency, where disputes are resolved swiftly, and where litigants depart with renewed confidence in the rule of law,” President Tinubu stated as he flagged off the 2025 All Nigerian Judges Conference of the Superior Courts, in Abuja.

Describing the theme of the conference: “Building a Confident Judiciary,” as apt and fitting, President Tinubu maintained that confidence is the lifeblood of justice.

He said his administration, with utmost seriousness, “stands ready to support every effort by the Judiciary to preserve its dignity and eliminate misconduct,” saying “this is not a task for the National Judicial Council alone; it is a collective duty that rests on every judicial officer.”

Addressing the judges, President Tinubu, said: “A judgment may be grounded in law and delivered with clarity, but unless the public perceives it to be fair, impartial, and untainted, its moral authority is diminished.

“The confidence of the people is, therefore, not an abstract aspiration; it is the living measure of the Judiciary’s legitimacy and the true currency of justice.

“We must acknowledge, with candour, that public perception of the judicial process has not always been favourable.

“Citizens have expressed frustration at delays, concerns about integrity, and anxiety over access to justice. These perceptions, whether wholly justified or not, cannot be ignored.

“They call upon us to reflect, to reform, and to restore. For ultimately, justice does not exist for the Bench or the Bar; it exists for the people. Their faith in the judicial process is the foundation of our national stability.

“In this regard, I wish to reaffirm, with clarity and conviction, the unwavering commitment of my administration to supporting the Judiciary in fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

“The Judiciary does not exist in isolation; it functions within a larger democratic framework in which all three arms of government must work in synergy, with mutual respect and shared responsibility to the Nigerian people.

“The Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary must remain united by purpose, even when separated by function.

“My administration believes that a Judiciary that is strong in capacity, efficient in process, and uncompromising in integrity is not merely desirable; it is indispensable to the survival of our democracy and the prosperity of our nation. We cannot build a just society without a fearless and functional Judiciary.

“In this spirit, we have resolved to provide the institutional and material support that will enable our courts to perform their duties with dignity, confidence, and efficiency.

“Support must be tangible, not ceremonial. It must translate into improved working conditions, modern infrastructure, and well-equipped courtrooms where justice is dispensed promptly and transparently.

“Our courts must no longer be places where cases languish for years; they must become beacons of efficiency, where disputes are resolved swiftly, and where litigants depart with renewed confidence in the rule of law.

“The modernisation of judicial infrastructure remains a central priority. Technology is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity. The digitisation of court processes, the adoption of integrated case management systems, and the provision of secure and reliable judicial facilities will receive sustained attention from this administration.

“A digital, transparent judiciary will not only improve efficiency but will also deepen accountability and public trust. We should not leave any of our courts behind in this transformation.

“Yet, bricks and mortar or even digital screens do not make justice. The true strength of the Judiciary lies in the men and women who interpret the law and give life to its spirit.

“Our Judges are the living custodians of justice; the calibre of their work defines the moral strength of the Republic. That is why judicial welfare, training, and independence are not privileges; they are imperatives.

“We will continue to support the National Judicial Institute (NJI) as the leading hub for judicial education, comparative study, and professional development. Continuous learning and intellectual renewal must remain the hallmark of our Bench.

“The law evolves daily, and so too must those who interpret and apply it. We must ensure that our Judges are not only equipped to interpret law in contemporary times but also empowered to shape it in accordance with constitutional values.

“However, let us be clear: no amount of reform can succeed if integrity is compromised. Justice must never be for sale, and the Bench must never become a sanctuary for compromise. Corruption in any arm of government weakens the nation, but corruption in the Judiciary destroys it at its core. When justice is compromised, governance loses its integrity, and democracy loses its foundation.”

Continuing, he said: “Discipline within the Judiciary must be firm, transparent, and consistent. Only a Judiciary that cleanses itself can command the moral authority to cleanse society.

“My Lords, as you deliberate in the coming days, I want you to remember that the Judiciary is not an end in itself; it is an instrument of justice for the people. Its moral power flows not merely from the Constitution, but from the trust and confidence that ordinary citizens repose in it.

“A courageous, transparent, and principled Judiciary is the greatest guarantee of freedom; a slow, compromised, or disconnected Judiciary is its greatest threat.

“This is why I urge you, in your discussions, to be bold and practical. Go beyond diagnosing old challenges and commit to actionable solutions. Ask the difficult questions on: How do we reduce the backlog of cases?

“How do we strengthen discipline within the ranks? How do we make justice more affordable and accessible to the poor, the weak, and the voiceless? And above all, how do we build a Judiciary that truly remains the last hope of the common man?.

“Distinguished Judges and delegates, I see before me not just interpreters of the law, but guardians of Nigeria’s moral conscience and architects of her democratic destiny. You hold in your hands the power to shape the moral compass of our Republic; to ensure that no citizen is too weak to be heard and no authority too powerful to be restrained by law.

“The task is weighty, but it is noble, and I assure you that this administration will continue to stand beside you, listen to you, and support you in fulfilling this sacred responsibility.

“Let me conclude by reminding us all that the story of our democracy is still being written. Each fair judgment strengthens the Republic; each courageous ruling preserves its soul. Let us, therefore, resolve that the chapters written in our time will be remembered for integrity, courage, and fidelity to the rule of law.”