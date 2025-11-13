Tinubu salutes Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Azinge on 70th birthday

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has felicitated with the Asagba of Asagba, His Royal Majesty, Professor Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge, on his 70th birthday.

The President said he joined the Azinge family, the Asaba Kingdom, and the people of Delta State in celebrating this special occasion.

In a statement he personally signed on Thursday, President Tinubu said: “Professor Azinge is one of our finest legal luminaries. He served the nation meritoriously in notable offices before yielding to the call to sit on the throne of his forebears.

“His path to the kingship of the great people of Asaba was one forged in hard work, excellence, impact, and dedication to service.

“He was the fifth Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies from 2009 to 2014. He represented Nigeria and Africa as a judge at the Commonwealth Arbitral Tribunal sitting in London.

“I salute Asagba Azinge, the Renaissance monarch who embodies knowledge, wisdom, grace, discipline, and cultural sophistication.

“I also commend His Royal Majesty for his service to our nation, both in public service and in private practice, as a senior lawyer.

“As he celebrates his platinum jubilee, I pray that God Almighty grant him many more years of good health and wisdom to continue providing sterling leadership to his people.”