Tinubu pledges better equipment, training for Police as new cadets graduate

Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: President Bola Tinubu has restated his determination to strengthen the nation’s security architecture through sustained investment in modern equipment, enhanced training and improved logistics for the Nigeria Police and other security agencies.

The President, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, gave the assurance on Saturday at the Passing Out Parade of the Regular Course 7/2019 Cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

Describing the event as “a momentous milestone for our young Cadets and a symbol of our collective progress in strengthening the security architecture of our nation,” President Tinubu told the gathering of government officials, security chiefs, traditional rulers and proud families that the administration remains unwavering in its commitment to building a modern, people-centred police institution capable of addressing emerging security challenges.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga, the President praised the transformation of the Academy since its establishment, citing notable improvements in infrastructure, academic standards, training quality and its elevation into a degree-awarding institution.

He expressed gratitude to individuals and organizations whose contributions helped shape what he called “a new generation of officers equipped with the knowledge, discipline, and values needed to secure the nation.”

Reaffirming the administration’s policing philosophy, the President declared; “Our vision remains clear — to raise a Police Force that is well educated, well trained, and fully equipped to manage internal security with dignity and fairness.”

He commended the Academy’s management and staff for aligning their mission with the government’s reform agenda, noting their role as “crucial in shaping a police institution capable of earning public trust and maintaining peace through intelligence-driven, community-oriented policing.”

Delivering the President’s charge, Senator Akume urged the newly commissioned cadets to personify integrity, professionalism and patriotism as they begin their careers. “You are not just law enforcers; you are guardians of our collective security and well-being. The nation expects you to serve with honour, fairness, and selfless dedication,” he said.

He added that the administration expects every officer to treat Nigerians with respect, uphold the rule of law and embody exemplary conduct at all times. Reassuring the cadets of government support, President Tinubu emphasized that “Your welfare and professional development shall remain a priority of the Federal Government.”

According to him, the government’s approach to security extends beyond equipping agencies and includes tackling the socio-economic drivers of crime. He noted that the administration is promoting economic growth, social cohesion and inclusive development to address the underlying causes of insecurity.

The President also paid tribute to the families of the graduating officers, acknowledging their sacrifices and encouragement, which he said helped mould the cadets into disciplined, patriotic professionals.