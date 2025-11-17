Kebbi Attack: Tinubu orders rescue of 25 abducted schoolgirls

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to immediately rescue the 25 female students abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko-Wasagu area of Kebbi State.

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The gunmen attacked the school in the early hours of Monday, killing the Vice Principal, Hassan Makuku, and injuring a security guard, Ali Shehu. He sustained gunshot wounds to his right hand.

Confirming the incident earlier, Kebbi police spokesperson, Nafi’u Kotarkoshi, said a manhunt was already underway for the attackers.

In a statement on Monday, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said President Tinubu strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding all Nigerians, especially schoolchildren.

The minister said: “President Bola Tinubu has reiterated that protecting every Nigerian, especially schoolchildren, remains a solemn responsibility of the State.

“The government condemns the reprehensible attack on innocent students and the killing of school officials who were carrying out their noble duty.”

He added that the President issued “clear directives” to security and intelligence agencies to locate and safely recover the abducted students, with a firm charge that the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

“The Federal Government will not relent until this objective is achieved,” he noted.

Idris further assured the public that internal security remains a top priority for the Tinubu administration, which is “recalibrating the nation’s military, policing, and intelligence capabilities” to prevent and swiftly respond to such attacks.

He said Nigeria is also deepening security cooperation through ECOWAS, the African Union, and the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, to strengthen border security and dismantle terrorist and criminal networks.

“We urge the public to remain calm and confident as security forces work around the clock to resolve this matter,” the minister added.

Vanguard News