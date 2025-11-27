Tinubu must hear lower-rank soldiers for security headway – Gombe Senator

Sen. Joshua Lidani, a former Deputy Governor of Gombe, has called on President Bola Tinubu to prioritise intelligence from lower- and mid-level security personnel to address the nation’s escalating security challenges.

Lidani made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He spoke on the sidelines of the National Flag-off of the Automated MATAN Food Security Initiative at the National Institute of Sports, National Stadium, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The three-day event, organised by the MATAN Food Bank Professionals Association of Nigeria and led by Amb. Olakunle Johnson brought together farmers from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to discuss strategies to enhance food security.

Lidani, a legal practitioner turned politician and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, represented the people of Gombe South Senatorial District in the Senate between 2011 and 2019.

According to him, Nigeria can overcome its current challenges only if the Federal Government relies on real, actionable intelligence.

“I will advise Mr President to listen to the military, especially the lower ranks, the middle ranks. Get information from them.

“Vital intelligence lies with lower and middle-rank officers,” he said.

According to Lidani, relying solely on reports from senior officers could mislead the decision-making process, as some information may not accurately reflect the situation on the ground.

“If he receives the correct information, he will know where bandits, killer-herdsmen, and kidnappers operate, including their networks and camps,” Lidani said.

He stressed that the nation’s security agencies had the capacity to overcome insurgents and criminal networks without foreign intervention, provided they were properly motivated.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces have the capability. They just need the right motivation. The President should not be overly lenient with top officials; he needs to demonstrate firmness,” he added.

Lidani advised President Tinubu to demand firm commitments from those responsible for security and to swiftly remove any appointees who failed to deliver.

He also urged the President to prioritise national security over political considerations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“ If he solves insecurity, the second term will be automatic.

“But if he avoids tough decisions because someone is a political heavyweight, he may end up achieving nothing,” he said.

Lidani urged the Federal Government to demonstrate stronger political will, emphasising that decisive leadership was crucial to restoring peace across the nation.

Vanguard News