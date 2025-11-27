Tinubu mourns Dahiru Bauchi, condoles family, followers

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned Islamic scholar and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, describing his passing as a monumental loss to Nigeria.

The revered cleric died on Thursday.

Tinubu’s reaction is conveyed in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The President said he received the news “with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss,” noting that Sheikh Bauchi was a respected spiritual guide whose influence extended far beyond his immediate community.

According to the President, the late scholar remained a steadfast advocate of peace, piety and moderation during his lifetime.

“Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was a teacher, a father and a voice of moderation and reason. As both a preacher and a notable exegete of the Holy Quran, he was an advocate of peace and piety. His death has created a huge void,” Tinubu said.

The President also recalled the late cleric’s moral support and blessings during the 2023 election period, describing him as a “moral compass” who dedicated his entire life to teaching, preaching and guiding the Muslim faithful.

Tinubu extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, his followers across the country and the broader Muslim community. He urged them to honour Sheikh Bauchi’s memory by upholding his teachings on peaceful coexistence, devotion to God and kindness to humanity.

The President reaffirmed that the late scholar’s legacy would continue to inspire generations, even as the nation grapples with the void created by his passing.

Vanguard News