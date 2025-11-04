Tinubu Media Force to U S: Back Nigeria’s progress, not propaganda

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Tinubu Media Force ,TMF, has urged the United States to support President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda in stead of promoting what it described as misleading narratives about Nigeria.

In a statement,TMF’s National Coordinator, Mr Gbenga Abiola, said the Tinubu administration had demonstrated strong commitment to stabilising Nigeria’s economy, enhancing security, and rebuilding global confidence.

He noted that rather than issuing negative remarks, the U.S. and other partners should collaborate with Nigeria to advance shared democratic and economic values.

Abiola said Nigeria remained the anchor of Africa, adding that the nation’s stability was essential for continental peace and development.

According to him, President Tinubu’s leadership has placed Nigeria on the path of renewal and sustainable growth through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He explained that the Tinubu’s administration inherited deep-rooted challenges but had begun reversing decades of weak governance through bold reforms.

Abiola said the government had strengthened national security, improved intelligence coordination, and prioritised the welfare of security personnel.

He said official figures showed that the armed forces neutralised more than 6,200 terrorists, arrested 14,000 suspects, and rescued 5,000 kidnapped victims in the last two years.

He added that the defence budget rose from N1.25 trillion in 2023 to N4.91 trillion in 2025 — the largest in recent history.

According to him, annual police recruitment was tripled from 10,000 to 30,000 officers to enhance community policing and crime prevention nationwide.

Abiola said these measures had reduced coordinated attacks in the North West and North Central regions.

He urged the U.S. to recognise these achievements and avoid statements that could distort Nigeria’s image internationally.

Reacting to comments by the U.S. President Donald Trump alleging persecution of Christians in Nigeria, Abiola dismissed the claim as false and divisive.

He said there was no credible evidence of Christian genocide, describing such incidents as isolated criminal acts rather than religiously-motivated violence.

Abiola stressed that all acts of violence were treated as national crimes devoid of ethnic or religious bias.

He maintained that no policy or action under President Tinubu supported sectarian persecution or discrimination.

Abiola added that Nigeria’s diversity was a strength that underpinned its unity and development.

He warned that destabilising Nigeria would endanger the entire African continent due to its strategic demographic and economic position.

The TMF coordinator urged the international community to engage Nigeria in partnership, not confrontation.

Abiola called on ECOWAS and the African Union to protect the continent’s sovereignty and defend its image against misinformation.

He reaffirmed that Nigeria, as Africa’s most populous nation, deserved respect, collaboration, and fair global engagement.

According to him, a prosperous Nigeria means a stable Africa, while foreign interference could jeopardise both.

Vanguard recalls that former U.S. President Donald Trump recently alleged that Christians in Nigeria were being targeted for persecution, threatening military action against terrorists.