Tinubu leadership acumen drew me to APC — Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

Yenagoa—Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in a move that signals a major shift in the state’s political landscape.

According to him, the decision was taken in the best interest of Bayelsans. He also attributed his joining the APC to the leadership acumen of President Bola Tinubu.

This followed his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on October 15, 2025.

Diri, at a ceremony held at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa, was received into APC fold by the party’s national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, APC governors led by Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and other party chieftains from across the federation.

Speaking at the event, President Bola Tinubu represented by Vice President Shettima lauded Diri for identifying with the APC-led Federal Government.

He said: “Governor Diri, this gathering is a home-coming party for you, we are here not mere ceremony of convenience but a celebration of your conviction. Yours is a story of a leader who has chosen the harder right over the easier wrong. Today, you have shown us that Bayelsa has chosen the light of integration over the shadows of isolation.

“The APC is the party of those who believed that progress can only be guaranteed when we stand together, when we answer the call of our people.

“Governor Diri, we are proud of you, you have made the right decision, you have led with calm dignity, but beneath that calm has brought your commitment to development, unity and progress.

“This is for us a political reunion with a progressive mind, you have always been a progressive..”

Also speaking, national chairman of the APC, Prof. Yolwada thanked the governor and the people of Bayelsa for the bold move.

Responding, Governor Diri said his decision to defect to APC was as a result of the crisis rocking the PDP and the leadership acumen of President Tinubu

His words: “Nearly six years ago, by your kind choice of Bayelsans and by divine providence, I was elected governor of Bayelsa State on the PDP platform, and you honoured me with a second term. I thank Bayelsans for the privilege of serving you.

“Over time, the unity and common purpose that once sustained the party eroded. Despite our best efforts to reform and restore it, the internal dynamics made meaningful renewal increasingly difficult. That point is well documented.

“After wide consultations and careful consideration, we have today formally joined the APC. This was a strategic, collaborative decision. While the justification for this decision may not be immediately apparent to some, you have my assurance that it was taken in the best interests of our people and for the accelerated development of the state.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to the national leadership and membership of the APC across all strata of the party for warmly welcoming us into the fold. Your hospitality has been truly remarkable, and we are delighted to be part of this great family.

“Rest assured, we will work collaboratively with existing organs to strengthen the party for the serious work ahead, leveraging our collective strengths and goodwill to drive the party’s growth and success. Together, we can achieve important goals and take our party to greater heights.”