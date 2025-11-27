Tinubu laying strong foundation for Nigeria’s future – Info Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is laying a strong foundation for Nigeria’s future by creating opportunities for the youth.

Idris said this during a courtesy visit by an All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Group on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister appreciated the group’s loyalty to the party, its unwavering commitment to the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and its patriotic zeal.

“From the battlefield of the 2023 general elections to the bold reforms introduced by this administration, your support has remained steadfast, even when it was inconvenient and challenging.

“We are happy that the mandate we have been standing on has begun to deliver dividends of democracy to our people. Our economy has rebounded, foreign reserves are growing, and inflation is dropping.

“We have embarked on massive infrastructure development across all sectors of the economy in all six geopolitical zones.

“The Tinubu administration is laying a strong foundation for Nigeria’s future by creating more opportunities for our youth, who constitute more than 60 per cent of our population,”Idris said.

The minister cited the high number of youths heading Ministries, Departments, and Agencies as one of the ways the present administration is creating opportunities for young people.

The minister also noted that the present administration had fulfilled many of its campaign promises, setting the country on the path of progress.

“We have fulfilled many of our campaign promises. Student loans have been achieved, and we have put an end to fuel subsidy corruption.

“Our states are receiving more money now, local government autonomy has come to stay, and every region now has its development commission.

“Looking back, we all should be proud of our valuable contribution to the emergence of this government and our confidence in the leadership of Mr President,” the minister said.

On the country’s security challenges, Idris said the President was taking decisive steps to defeat terrorism, banditry, and other threats.

He restated the administration’s commitment to the safety and security of all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or faith, as guaranteed in the constitution.

“Mr President declared a state of emergency on security, authorising the recruitment of additional personnel into the Army and Police and announcing fresh support for existing security outfits created by state governments.

“He has also called on the National Assembly to expedite legislative actions on the establishment of State Police.

“The newly established Ministry of Livestock Development and the state governments will work together to put a stop to open grazing and replace it with ranching.

“These new directives mark a turning point in the war against terror,” Idris said.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Dr Moshood Abiola, said that despite the various challenges facing the country, the group remained steadfast in its support for the administration of Tinubu.

“We are here to interact with you, and some of us who have ideas on how to make the party stronger would like to share.

“We believe in your ability as the spokesperson for the Federal Government, and we also believe that President Tinubu and his team have the capacity to take Nigeria to the promised,” Abiola said.

Vanguard News