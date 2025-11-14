Tinubu, Jonathan, Amuka, others to grace Attah’s 87th birth anniversary in Abuja

By Egufe Yafugborhi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former President Goodluck Jonathan, among other dignitaries, will share the joy of the moment in Abuja as elder statesman and former Akwa Ibom State Governor Obong Victor Attah celebrates his 87th birthday anniversary.

The event, to be held at the NAF Conference Center in Abuja, will feature the launch of the celebrant’s biography, ‘Attah: Architect of a New Democratic Dawn’, to be unveiled by Mr. Sam Amuka, Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers.

At a briefing in Uyo on Friday, heralding the event, Dr. Udeme Nana, Founder of the Uyo Book Club, said Governor Umo Eno will serve as the Chief Host.

Nana said, “The Chairman of that occasion will be no less a personality than former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and the sitting President, who incidentally was one of the colleagues of Obong Attah.”

He said the biography, written by veteran journalist, Dr. Dele Sobowale, chronicles the life and achievements of Obong Attah, who served as Governor of Akwa Ibom State from 1999 to 2007.

Nana added, “Obong Atta is known for his advocacy for true federalism, resource control, and payment of derivation to mineral-bearing communities.

“When he talks about resource control, you see the way he advocates for a universal application of payment of derivation funds to mineral-bearing communities, not restricted to oil, because there is no state in this country that does not possess a mineral resource in its environment.

“Obong Atta is arguably the best president Nigeria ever had since the turn of democracy in 1999. If he had become the President of Nigeria, I am sure Obong Atta would have turned Nigeria around for good.

“He is also credited with several developmental projects in Akwa Ibom State, including the construction of roads, housing units, and the Ibom Resort Hotel.

“You can see his vision in the projects which he envisaged for Akwa Ibom. Some of the projects were executed, but some could not be delivered within the time frame of his administration.”

Vanguard News