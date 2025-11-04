Tinubu hosts Catholic Archbishop Kaigama at Aso Villa

Photo: State House

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The closed-door meeting formed part of the President’s ongoing engagements with religious leaders to promote national unity, peace, and social cohesion.

Although details were not disclosed, discussions were believed to have focused on strengthening interfaith harmony and supporting national development efforts.

The meeting followed recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened action against Nigeria over alleged anti-Christian attacks.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump directed the U.S. Department of War to prepare for possible action, warning that American assistance to Nigeria could be halted if violence persisted. (NAN)