Tinubu hails ‘principled reformer’ Ribadu at 65

Ribadu
President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, on his 65th birthday, describing him as a principled reformer and accomplished security professional.
In a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Friday in Abuja, Tinubu lauded Ribadu’s integrity and steadfast service to Nigeria.
The president recalled Ribadu’s pioneering leadership at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he championed accountability and strengthened the nation’s anti-corruption framework.
He said, “Since we struck a close relationship over 15 years ago, I have come to acknowledge and appreciate Nuhu’s honesty, forthrightness and camaraderie.
“As a prominent member of our Renewed Hope Agenda team, I have found Nuhu to be a patriotic, loyal, and candid individual.
“As Nuhu turns 65 today, I fervently pray that Almighty Allah will grant him good health and greater wisdom to continue serving our beloved country.” (NAN)
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