Tinubu hails ‘principled reformer’ Ribadu at 65

Ribadu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, on his 65th birthday, describing him as a principled reformer and accomplished security professional.

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‎In a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Friday in Abuja, Tinubu lauded Ribadu’s integrity and steadfast service to Nigeria.

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‎‎The president recalled Ribadu’s pioneering leadership at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he championed accountability and strengthened the nation’s anti-corruption framework.

He said, “Since we struck a close relationship over 15 years ago, I have come to acknowledge and appreciate Nuhu’s honesty, forthrightness and camaraderie.

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‎“As a prominent member of our Renewed Hope Agenda team, I have found Nuhu to be a patriotic, loyal, and candid individual.

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‎“As Nuhu turns 65 today, I fervently pray that Almighty Allah will grant him good health and greater wisdom to continue serving our beloved country.” (NAN)