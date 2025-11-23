Tinubu hails Ewi of Ado-Ekiti at 80

President Bola Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tributes to the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, His Imperial Majesty Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III, describing his leadership as an inspiration to Nigerians as the monarch marks his 80th birthday and 35th coronation anniversary.

The statement, issued Sunday in Abuja, was signed by Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. President Tinubu was represented at the celebration by the SGF, Senator George Akume.

The President noted that the platinum milestones were moments of immense pride not only for Ado-Ekiti and the people of Ekiti State but also for the entire nation, which holds Oba Adejugbe in high esteem for his exemplary leadership, refined wisdom, and deep cultural rootedness.

He highlighted that the Ewi stool, one of the oldest and most revered thrones in Yorubaland, embodies centuries of history, stewardship, and spiritual guardianship, symbolizing order, unity, and the cultural soul of the Ekiti people.

“For more than three decades, Oba Adejugbe has embodied these sacred responsibilities with uncommon grace and distinction,” the President said.

Tinubu commended the monarch’s contributions to sociocultural renewal, communal harmony, youth development, education, and peace-building. He emphasized that the Ewi’s reign has strengthened engagement with governance institutions and preserved the moral values of Ekiti, earning admiration far beyond the state.

Describing the 80th birthday as a remarkable milestone woven with memories, wisdom, service, and cherished stories, the President said celebrating it alongside 35 impactful years on the throne offered a special opportunity to honor a monarch whose leadership remains dignified, principled, and inspirational. He added that Oba Adejugbe has not only preserved the prestige of the Ewi stool but elevated it through integrity, humility, courage, and patriotic commitment.