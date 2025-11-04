Tinubu celebrates Business tycoon Femi Otedola on his birthday

Femi Otedola

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has sent his warm felicitations to business tycoon, philanthropist, and Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Mr Femi Otedola, as he celebrates his birthday.

President Tinubu extolled Otedola’s remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth through his visionary entrepreneurship, investments in the energy sector, and consistent support for national development.

The President acknowledged his exemplary business acumen, innovative spirit, and enduring commitment to corporate responsibility, which have made him a model for aspiring entrepreneurs and a symbol of excellence in Nigeria’s private sector.

President Tinubu noted that, beyond business, Mr Otedola has demonstrated an uncommon passion for philanthropy, touching countless lives through his generosity and steadfast support for social causes, particularly in education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

“As you add another year, I am particularly impressed by your decision to document for posterity that it is ‘possible to defy the odds, no matter how stacked they are against you.’ I pray that Almighty God will continue to bless you with good health, wisdom, and greater accomplishments as you serve our dear nation and humanity,” the President said.