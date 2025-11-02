Tinubu assures farmers of subsidized fertilizer next season — Yari

Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Senator Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar, representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerian farmers that they will smile next farming season as the Federal Government plans to provide fertilizer in sufficient quantity and at subsidized rates.

Yari made this known while speaking with journalists shortly after addressing state executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who paid him a visit at his residence in Talata-Mafara on Saturday.

He said President Tinubu is committed to strengthening citizens’ welfare and has put mechanisms in place to make fertilizer available and affordable for farmers nationwide to boost agricultural productivity and improve food security.

“The Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will provide fertilizer at the lowest price to ensure farmers have enough to cultivate during the next rainy season,” Yari said.

“We will ensure farmers get fertilizer at affordable prices. This policy is central to our food security plan, and I assure you it will encourage farmers and boost farming activities in the country.”

Yari recalled that when the Tinubu administration came into office, food prices had skyrocketed, with a 50kg bag of rice rising from N40,000 to over N70,000.

“But now, prices of commodities have come down. A 50kg bag of rice now sells for about N55,000 or less. What was sold at N77,000 for a 100kg bag of rice is now around N55,000. Millet, which cost N70,000 per 100kg, is now N30,000, and corn is also N30,000,” he said.

He stated that the government’s efforts were aimed at reassuring citizens of its commitment to their welfare.

“We want to convince Nigerians that we are truly concerned about their well-being, and by God’s grace, we will do more.

“We will do our best, and Insha Allah, the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu — which we are part of — will continue to ensure that farmers are happy, buyers are happy, and everything moves smoothly for the progress of our country,” Yari added.