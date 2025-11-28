Three farmers, commuter killed as Benue records fresh herdsmen attacks

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three farmers have been gruesomely murdered in fresh armed herdsmen attack on Gilim Ashi village, a settlement along the Naka-Agagbe road in Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The latest attack is reported to have triggered heightened tension and fear in the community and nearby Naka, the Headquarters of the LGA.

A source in the area confirmed that the victims were Ioryer Kwaghkaha, Ayila Atsar, and a yet-to-be-identified individual who were reportedly shot and brutally attacked Thursday afternoon while working on their farms in the village.

“The village is a settlement along the Naka-Agagbe road, behind Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Naka town,” he said

He also confirmed that the bodies of the deceased were evacuated and deposited at the Naka morgue.

The latest killings come barely 24 hours after armed attackers ambushed and killed a traveler along the dreaded Naka-Makurdi road near Kula village.

“Although troops of the Nigerian Army repelled that earlier attack, the assailants returned on Thursday, this time targeting farmers in the area.

“The renewed attack has heightened fear across the communities already battling persistent insecurity,” he said.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet were unsuccessful.