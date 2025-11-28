Thousands of mourners throng Bauchi for Sheikh Dahiru’s funeral

Dahiru

Thousands of mourners have thronged Bauchi to pay their last respects to the revered Islamic scholar, Dahiru Usman-Bauchi.

Usman-Bauchi died on Thursday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi.

The Bauchi state government had declared Friday work-free day to enable residents to pay their last respects and attend the funeral prayer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a crowd of followers, students and Muslims from Bauchi and neighbouring states had arrived the metropolis for the burial.

Security had been beefed up as police operatives and road marshals had been deployed to strategic locations to control traffic as well as maintain law and order.

Maulud Dahiru Bauchi, who spoke on behalf of the late scholar’s family, said the funeral prayer would be held by 3:00 p.m. in accordance with the deceased’s written will.

He said the will specified that Sheikh Sharif Saleh, the Grand Imam of Nigeria, would preside over the congregation.

“The funeral is expected to attract an array of high profile dignitaries from across the country including Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. state governors, emirs and chiefs.

“The large turnout reflects the profound impact the late scholar had on religious life and moral guidance across the region,” he said. (NAN)