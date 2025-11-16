There’s ongoing Christian genocide in Nigeria, PFN insists

Trump

•Urges Tinubu to overhaul security architecture

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has insisted that there’s an ongoing “Christian genocide” in the country, accusing the government of indifference and complicity in the face of persistent attacks on Christian communities.

Speaking after an emergency executive meeting of the Fellowship at its national headquarters in Lagos, PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke, called on President Bola Tinubu to overhaul the nation’s security system and ensure justice for victims of religious violence.

He questioned why those responsible for notorious attacks such as the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto and the abduction of Leah Sharibu and the Chibok school girls remain unpunished.

Oke said the body would no longer remain silent while Christians are “targeted, killed, raped, and displaced” across the country.

“Let us call a spade a spade. There is Christian genocide ongoing in Nigeria,” Bishop Oke declared. “Even while we speak, killings are still taking place in Borno, Plateau, and Benue States. When Christians were massacred in Dogon Noma in Plateau, what do we call that? When Christmas Day turned into a bloody day in Benue, with hundreds massacred, what name should we give it?

“The government should prove by action, not words, that it is not complicit,” he said. “When hundreds are buried in mass graves and the whole world sees it, who can deny it? Why should we play politics with the blood of Nigerians?”

The PFN president noted that the body had consistently drawn attention to the killings and abductions but lamented that the government had failed to act decisively to end them.

“We have been crying for years, presenting data and evidence, but our cries were not taken seriously. Now that Donald Trump has spoken, we are joining our voices with his to appeal to the international community to help stop this evil. The blood of the saints is crying out,” he said.

Bishop Oke assured Christians that the PFN would continue to speak out until the killings stopped

. “We are not going to keep quiet. We will keep raising our voices until justice is done and every Nigerian, regardless of faith, can live in peace. The truth may be suppressed for a time, but it cannot be buried forever,” he said.