The parable of Nigeria’s barrel, by Stephanie Shaakaa

In a world where nations build wealth by refining their raw gifts, Nigeria remains the country that sends its fortune away and buys it back at a premium.

We sold one product, crude oil. A barrel drawn from the creeks of the Niger Delta, thick, black, and glistening under the tropical sun.

Inside that single barrel lived the promise of a nation. It carried the weight of our dreams, our economy, and our place in the world. Yet, instead of turning that promise into power, we sent it away, raw and helpless, like a child banished from the very home that bore him.

Across the seas, others welcomed it with gratitude. They saw what we failed to see. In their refineries, our crude was not mud or mess it was treasure. They heated it, separated it, and refined it into nine distinct lives. One barrel of Nigerian crude became nine streams of prosperity. Cooking gas, naphtha for plastics, petrol for vehicles, kerosene for homes and aircraft, diesel for factories, fuel oil for ships, lubricants for machines, bitumen for roads, and petrochemical feedstock for industries.

From that single barrel, the world earned wealth while Nigeria earned regret. We sold the barrel for eighty-five dollars, and by the time its parts returned to our shores, they were worth more than four hundred dollars. We sold the whole and bought back its fragments. We exported jobs, opportunity, and value, and we imported inflation, inefficiency, and dependency. It was like selling an orange for one hundred naira and buying back the juice, the peel, zest and the seeds for 9 hundred naira.

To hide this tragedy, the government created something called subsidy a word that sounded compassionate but was built on deception. It was meant to keep fuel affordable, but it became a sieve through which the nation’s wealth quietly drained. Trillions of naira were spent to sustain a lie that served the few and burdened the many. Foreign refiners, ship owners, and traders became billionaires from the sweat of our soil.

Meanwhile, the refineries that should have been engines of prosperity became cemeteries of neglect. They sat in silence, decaying under the weight of forgotten ambition. Our engineers became importers, our oil workers became marketers, and our nation became a spectator in its own economy. We owned the orchestra, yet paid others to play the music.

Before subsidy removal, Nigeria’s oil economy was a masterpiece of irony. We sent out crude and brought back refined shame. We owned wealth but lived in lack. We were a landlord who paid rent to his tenant. The same barrel we sold cheaply returned to us in pieces, wrapped in profit for others and pain for ourselves.

Then came subsidy removal a national awakening that felt more like shock than rebirth. The veil was finally lifted, and Nigerians saw what had long been hidden, that we had been living on borrowed comfort. The subsidy had been a shield, but it protected not the poor, rather those who thrived on the illusion.

When it was removed, the truth struck like a thunderclap. Fuel prices tripled. Transportation costs soared. Food became luxury. The average Nigerian, already stretched thin, faced an economy stripped of its disguise. We had been subsidizing corruption, not compassion. The system was not built for the people, it was built for the powerful who grew rich on the difference between what was real and what was declared.

Subsidy removal was supposed to be a turning point, a clean slate, a chance to finally build. It should have come with working refineries, with deliberate plans to cushion the shock, and with a roadmap for sustainable growth. Instead, it arrived like an accident,loud, painful, and unprepared. We stopped paying for the lie, but we were not ready for the truth.

A market woman who once spent a thousand naira to bring goods from the village now spends three. A teacher who drives to school can barely fill her tank. The pain of reform fell not on the corrupt, but on the honest.

The tragedy is not that we lacked oil, but that we lacked imagination. For decades, leaders watched as refineries decayed, policies wavered, and the same pattern replayed. Nations that once looked up to us have learned to refine, while we remain exporters of regret.

Still, this story is bigger than subsidy. It is the story of a nation that has mastered extraction but forgotten transformation. We take from the ground but add nothing before selling it. We celebrate revenue, not productivity. We glorify export and neglect what happens afterward. The wealth of a country is not in what it owns but in what it can process. That is why nations that buy our crude flourish while we remain trapped in a cycle of dependency.

Each time we export crude, we export the possibility of industrial growth. Each time we import refined products, we import inflation, inefficiency, and unemployment. Our economic wounds are self-inflicted, and our biggest resource curse is not oil, but the refusal to learn from history.

The removal of subsidy should have been more than an end to a policy. It should have been the beginning of a vision. A nation that produces oil should also refine it, consume it, and export its finished products. We should not be counting barrels, we should be counting industries. We should be supplying Africa, not buying from it. But we remain stuck between what we could be and what we have always been a country rich in resources, poor in resolve.

Still, hope lingers. Nigeria’s story is not doomed to repeat itself forever. What we lack in infrastructure, we can still find in imagination. If we begin to refine not only our oil but our mindset, our systems, and our politics, we can yet transform this nation. The day Nigeria begins to process its own crude and value its own people with equal intensity, the day we decide that enough is enough, that will be the day this parable ends.

For now, every drop of oil that leaves our shores carries more than crude. It carries away potential, dignity, and opportunity. Every tanker that sails out of the Niger Delta carries the story of a people still renting their own wealth from strangers.

The parable of Nigeria’s barrel is not just about oil. It is about us. It is the reflection of a people who sell what they have and buy what they should be making. It is a story of how we became the world’s most generous exporter of the opportunities we refused to take. Until we rise from that contradiction, our oil will remain both our gift and our curse a symbol of abundance that feeds everyone but us.

And so, the barrel rolls on from our creeks to their refineries, from their refineries back to our pumps, from our pockets into their banks while we stand at the shore, applauding a tragedy that could have been a triumph.

That is the parable of Nigeria’s barrel a story not just of oil, but of the choices that define us, and the future that still waits for the courage to change.

Until we learn to refine not just our oil but our own character, the barrel will keep rolling carrying away not crude, but our future. The day Nigeria begins to process her own wealth will be the day her people begin to process their own redemption.