“The Guilt”, family-value advocacy film premieres in Abuja

“The Guilt,” a faith-based film promoting fidelity, forgiveness, and effective communication in marriage, has premiered in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that filmmakers, actors, clergy members, film enthusiasts, and the cast and crew of the movie attended the premiere over the weekend in Abuja.

Produced by Crystal Fly Productions and directed by award-winning Nollywood filmmaker Emmanuel Eyaba, the movie highlights how couples can navigate complex marital challenges—including infidelity, past mistakes, and communication barriers—using principles rooted in faith, patience, humility, and forgiveness.

The film features veteran Nollywood stars such as Zack Orji, Benjamin Olaye, Prisma James, Pauline Idemudia, Ezz Samson, and Evangelist Jerry, among others.

Speaking on the red carpet, attendees praised the movie as a timely intervention in addressing rising marital conflicts.

Director Emmanuel Eyaba, who also serves as the Public Relations Officer of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), said the film was inspired by the desire to support couples struggling with marital issues.

“The Guilt addresses how unresolved pasts can disrupt the present, especially when spouses hide critical parts of their history,” Eyaba explained. “In the story, a young man’s troubled past begins to haunt him, and his wife eventually becomes the key to helping him overcome it. The lesson is clear: couples must learn to be open with each other.”

He added that the movie will be available on YouTube from Nov. 2, encouraging viewers to watch and learn from its themes.

Producer Pauline Idemudia said her commitment to faith-based filmmaking aims to promote spiritual growth and restore fading family values.

“This project is part of my vision to use faith-based films as tools for evangelism and discipleship, bringing godly teachings to a wider audience in an engaging way,” she said. “The Guilt is the first production under Crystal Fly Productions, and it carries a powerful message that will inspire both married and single individuals.”

Veteran actor and filmmaker Sydney Diala described the film as “more than just a movie,” calling it a valuable resource that reinforces core values, improves communication, and strengthens family bonds.