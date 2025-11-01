The ephemeral nature of power and the enduring value of service

By Prof. Mannixs E. Paul, PhD, FCFIP, FCIML, FCECFI, FFAR

Power is one of life’s greatest temptations — yet also one of its most fleeting possessions. Every new appointment, every title, every elevation in life comes with an air of pride and celebration, but over time, its true meaning is tested not by how high one rises, but by how well one serves. The truth is simple yet often forgotten: positions come and go, but character and service outlive them all.

Being proud of a new appointment is natural; it reflects gratitude for recognition. But pride must be tamed by wisdom. Leadership is not a symbol of superiority — it is a platform of service. Generals, captains, kings, and presidents have all risen in their time, only to be replaced by others. History is filled with names that once commanded attention but are now footnotes in time. The saying remains true: he who pays the piper calls the tune. In other words, no one truly owns power; it is given for a purpose and taken when that purpose ends.

According to Max Weber’s theory of authority, power is only legitimate when exercised within the bounds of responsibility and morality. When leaders forget this, they lose the moral foundation that sustains their influence. Similarly, Aristotle reminds us through his theory of virtue ethics that greatness is not measured by what we possess or command, but by the values that guide our choices. Power detached from virtue becomes corruption, and authority without humility turns into tyranny.

An appointment is temporary; its promise is often brighter at the beginning than at the end. Time, however, reveals the truth about every person who holds power. Some use it to build others, to nurture growth, and to leave a lasting mark. Others waste it chasing personal glory, forgetting that both life and office are temporary. Age will come, tenure will end, and the applause will fade — leaving only one question echoing in the heart: How will you be remembered?

Life itself teaches humility. Just as day gives way to night, so too every era, every administration, and every human journey must give way to another. It is vanity to think that power or wealth can shield us from the passage of time. The monuments we leave behind are not made of marble or gold, but of the memories of how we treated others, the lives we touched, and the service we rendered to humanity.

Sadly, many have fallen prey to the temptation of greed and short-term gain. They have sold their integrity for short-lived rewards, becoming tools in the hands of others, and in doing so, they lost their worth. The wise proverb warns, “It is the greedy fly that follows the corpse into the grave.” Such people trade their future honor for present pleasure, thereby disgracing their posterity.

Therefore, it is wise to serve with purpose. Let humility be your crown and service your language. Understand that every role, no matter how powerful, is an opportunity to write your name in the hearts of others. Authentic leadership is not about how long one holds office, but about how deeply one impacts lives.

In the end, the only legacy that endures is not the title we once held, but the goodness we left behind. Be wise. Be mindful of tomorrow. Let your life and service speak louder than your position. For power will pass, but character will echo through generations.

Prof. Mannixs Paul, Global Chairman of the Chartered Examiners of Criminology and Forensic Investigation (USA) and President of Uniworld Corporate Investigation and Security Specialists LLC, is a distinguished scholar-practitioner, seasoned researcher, licensed private investigative practitioner, and respected management consultant. He is the founder of MEFOUNDATION, a mission-oriented human capacity development organization. He writes from New York.