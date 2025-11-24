Terrorism: Tinubu fixing what PDP destroyed in 16 years – Lagos APC

…Flays Claim over Government “Surrender” to Terrorists

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Bola Tinubu has “surrendered” to terrorists following nationwide school closures.

APC stated that the Tinubu administration is addressing the security lapses and destruction left by the PDP over its 16 years in power, a reality the opposition cannot accept.

Spokesman Seye Oladejo described the PDP’s claims as “intellectual laziness,” adding: “Only a frustrated and idea-bankrupt opposition would mistake strategic leadership for surrender. The PDP is simply angry that Nigeria is not burning the way it desperately hoped for.”

Oladejo highlighted recent successes under Tinubu’s leadership, including the intelligence-driven rescue of the Eruku 38 and ongoing operations to free other captives, emphasizing that these outcomes are the result of proactive governance, not the “emotional press releases and excuses” typical of the PDP era.

The APC also defended the President’s decision to cancel a foreign trip to personally oversee rescue operations, describing it as “responsible leadership, not tokenism,” and criticized the PDP for attempting to politicize school closures.

“Temporary, intelligence-guided suspension of school activities is prevention — a concept PDP never understood in 16 years of governance-by-neglect,” Oladejo said. “From overhauling defence leadership and procurement to deploying advanced surveillance and strengthening inter-agency operations, President Tinubu has shown more political will in one year than PDP mustered in sixteen.”

The APC concluded that the PDP’s frustration stems from Nigeria’s improving security and economic conditions. “Nigeria is rising — painfully for them, joyfully for the citizens. Stop weaponizing insecurity, stop politicizing schoolchildren’s safety, and stop disgracing your party. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to securing this nation and ensuring Nigeria never returns to the era of helplessness, surrender, and fear that PDP authored.”