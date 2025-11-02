Terrorism: Labour Party criticises FG’s handling of insecurity

…Says Christian Communities Suffer Disproportionate Impact**

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu over what it described as an inadequate response to ongoing security challenges affecting Christian communities in parts of the country.

LP’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, Toni Akeni, stated this in Abuja on Sunday while reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern.”

Akeni referenced a 2014 social media post by then–Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who criticised the previous administration over security lapses, arguing that current circumstances require similar introspection.

According to the LP spokesperson, available reports from local and international organisations indicate that insecurity has continued to affect citizens of various religious backgrounds, including Christians, across several states.

He said the party’s concern stems from the recurring attacks in rural communities, particularly in parts of the North and Middle Belt, noting that affected residents continue to suffer loss of lives and displacement.

Akeni urged the Federal Government to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve collaboration with security agencies, and ensure the protection of vulnerable populations.

The LP also called for enhanced international cooperation to support Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts, saying constructive engagement would be more beneficial than global rhetoric.

Akeni welcomed what he described as renewed international attention on Nigeria’s security situation but urged the United States and other partners to provide technical support, intelligence sharing, and equipment that would boost Nigeria’s response capacity.

He further appealed to the international community to also consider the plight of moderate Muslim communities who have equally suffered from terrorist attacks, stressing the need for a comprehensive, inclusive security strategy.

The Labour Party commended local religious and community leaders—both Christian and Muslim—who have continued to advocate peaceful coexistence, noting that their interventions are essential for national stability.