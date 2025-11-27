Tension in Abia LG as councillors beat up clerk during legislative sitting

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

There was tension yesterday at Akwete, headquarters of the Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia state, following the alleged beating of the Head of Personnel Management and Clerk of the Legislative Council, Mr Maxwell Ahukanna, by some councillors of the legislative arm of the council.

Vanguard gathered that a faction exists among the councillors, with some loyal to the Mayor of the council, Hon. Chibunna Akara, and the leader of the Labour Party in the Ukwa East council and Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that trouble started for the Head of Personnel Management, who also serves as the clerk of the legislative arm, when some councillors attacked him during plenary.

Some councillors, the clerk and other workers reportedly sustained injuries, while government properties were also destroyed in the fracas.

Following the assault on the clerk, workers of the council, under the umbrella of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), staged a protest march and demanded the arrest of the councillors.

Addressing the protesting workers, Deputy State President of NULGE, Comrade Kenneth Nwasuka, called for disciplinary actions to be meted out to the councillors and commended the workers for not retaliating over

the assault on their injured members.

When Vanguard visited the council headquarters at Akwete, palm fronds were used to seal the entrance, as no worker was on sight.

Contacted, the mayor of the council, Hon. Chibunna Akara, who confirmed the incident, said it is an internal matter which is being resolved.

He said, “It’s an internal matter; it’s being resolved.”

The leader of the Labour Party in the council and the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who failed to react to a text message and call placed on his mobile number, in a press statement, urged party members and supporters to remain calm as efforts are ongoing to restore peace in the council.

“As leaders and stakeholders, we have a collective responsibility to uphold peace, discipline, and respect for democratic processes. The Labour Party leadership in Ukwa East, working with relevant authorities, has already begun engaging with all parties involved to determine the cause of the incident and restore peace in the council. Stakeholders should not allow temporary disagreements to derail the shared vision for Ukwa East.”