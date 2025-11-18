Tax reforms key to strengthening Nigeria’s finances, says FIRS boss

By Babajide Komolafe

President Bola Tinubu’s bold tax reform initiatives are central to Nigeria’s strategy for economic resilience, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FRSC, has said.

Speaking at the maiden lecture series of the University of Ilesa, Osun State, Adedeji told academics, policymakers, students, and industry leaders at the event hosted by Professor Taiwo Olufemi Asaolu, the Vice Chancellor, that Nigeria’s revenue challenges are not a crisis but an opportunity to implement urgent reforms.

In his lecture, titled ‘‘Economic Resilience in an Era of Dwindling Revenue’’, the tax boss highlighted the global pressures on public finances, including digital disruption, rising debt, climate challenges, and overlapping economic shocks.

He argued that Nigeria’s path forward must combine stronger institutions, diversified revenue streams, and a modernised tax framework.

Adedeji outlined four pillars for building a resilient economy: fiscal flexibility, policy coherence, institutional strength, and human capital adaptability.

He emphasised that growing non-oil revenue, deepening tax reforms, and strategic investment in skills development are crucial to keeping pace with global economic trends.

He provided insight into President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda in the area of the ongoing FIRS reforms, including automation of tax processes, expansion of TaxPro Max, improved taxpayer identification, and partnerships with state governments to reduce fragmentation.

According to him, these measures are designed to enhance efficiency, transparency, and compliance.

Adedeji also urged Nigerian universities to engage actively in the country’s national economic strategy, advocating for collaboration with the government to develop evidence-based models for digital taxation, revenue mobilisation, and economic diversification.

He described higher institutions as potential engines of innovation capable of supporting policy development and national competitiveness.