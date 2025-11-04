Taraba APC bigwigs storm Govt House as Gov. Kefas inches closer to defection

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—Top leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have converged on the banquet hall of the Taraba State Government House amid growing speculation that Governor Agbu Kefas is preparing to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

According to sources, the high-level meeting is part of strategic consultations aimed at finalizing arrangements for what is expected to be a smooth and well-coordinated defection of the governor to the ruling party.

Among the prominent APC figures present at the gathering are the Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari; National Vice Chairman of the APC (North East), Mustapha Salihu; Deputy National Women Leader, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim; Taraba State APC Chairman, Ibrahim El-Sudi; and TETFund Board Member, Sani Danladi, among others.