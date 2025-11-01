TAFTA empowers women in creative Economy with WEDP Bootcamp

By Benjamin Njoku

Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA), in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, has successfully concluded its three-day Women Entrepreneurs Development Program (WEDP) Bootcamp.

The transformative initiative was designed to equip female TAFTA alumni with practical tools, industry knowledge, and vital networks to transform their creative passions into sustainable businesses.

Held from October 27 to 29, 2025, the hybrid bootcamp brought together female creatives aged 18 to 35 for a comprehensive learning experience that combined virtual sessions on business fundamentals with an in-person showcase and pitch event at Terra Kulture. The program addressed critical gaps in entrepreneurship education for women, with a focus on legal formalization, financial literacy, digital strategy, market access, and investor readiness.

Speaking about the initiative, Bolanle Austen Peters, Founder of TAFTA, reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to building sustainable pathways for women in the creative economy. “At TAFTA, we believe that talent without opportunity is potential unfulfilled. This bootcamp reflects our commitment to ensuring that the women we train do not only become skilled artists but confident entrepreneurs capable of building, growing, and scaling businesses that transform their communities. We are investing in a generation of women who will redefine what it means to succeed in Nigeria’s creative economy,” she said.

The first two days of the bootcamp were held virtually and focused on key areas of entrepreneurship such as business foundations, legal compliance, intellectual property, and digital strategy. Participants learned how to formalize their businesses, develop sustainable models, manage finances, and build effective digital marketing plans. Expert facilitators including David Agboto, Chinedu Isagbah, Faith Desmond, Adefunke Smith, Favour Ofem, and Uloma Nkemakolam led engaging sessions that connected business concepts to real-world challenges faced by women in the creative sector.