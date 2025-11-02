Tackle insecurity frontally, stop propaganda, Ikubese tells Tinubu

…Says Nigeria needs political will above U.S. military support

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Presidential Aspirant and Convener of the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, has warned that propaganda or seeking a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump without demonstrating the political will to decisively confront insecurity in Nigeria would amount to “a voyage in futility.”

His statement comes on the heels of Trump’s declaration that he had directed the U.S. Defense Department to prepare for possible “fast” military action in Nigeria following reports of widespread killings and alleged genocide against Christians.

Ikubese, in a statement made available to Vanguard in Akure, faulted the long-standing approach of Nigerian leaders in handling banditry and terrorism.

“For several years, our political leaders have allowed bandits, kidnappers and terrorists to operate unhindered across virtually all the states in Nigeria,” he said.

He cited instances where security agents who had successfully surrounded or arrested criminal elements were allegedly ordered to release them based on “orders from above,” adding that many security personnel had lost their lives because they were restrained from engaging terrorists when necessary.

Ikubese referenced a recent lamentation by Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, who claimed he knew the locations of terrorists but was powerless to act because states do not control security agencies.

He also condemned the viral videos showing hundreds of terrorists arriving for a “peace negotiation” with government officials, heavily armed and some dressed in military camouflage.

According to him, the Nigerian political class appears to have accepted these developments as the new normal, prompting various groups to appeal for U.S. intervention — a move that triggered Trump’s threat of military action.

“What Nigerians want is a safe nation where individuals can practice their faith without fear and travel across the country without the threat of kidnapping,” he said, adding that such a reality would have rendered Trump’s threat unnecessary.

Ikubese also reacted to the Nigerian government’s recent call for the U.S. to provide military assistance rather than designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” insisting that military aid alone is insufficient.

“Far above military support, Nigeria needs political will,” he stressed. “Even if the U.S. provides the best equipment and intelligence, political will is required to deploy them effectively.”

He urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently meet with all service chiefs and issue clear directives to eliminate terrorists and their sponsors, regardless of their status or proximity to power.

“Throwing shades at the American government, embarking on propaganda, or seeking an audience with President Trump without taking decisive action will amount to futility,” he warned. “If the Nigerian government had done the needful, President Trump would have no reason to put the Pentagon on alert.”