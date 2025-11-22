Suspected thugs attack Obesere, allegedly stab band member in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Fuji superstar Alhaji Abass Akande, popularly known as Obesere, was reportedly attacked by suspected thugs during a burial ceremony in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. One of his band members was allegedly stabbed in the incident.

The attack occurred on Friday at the Government Field, Okitipupa, where Obesere and his band were scheduled to entertain guests.

Sources at the event said trouble began when a group of suspected thugs invaded the venue and launched an assault on the musician and his crew. One of the band members was said to have been stabbed while attempting to defend the team.

A guest at the ceremony, Bosede Akinyemi, confirmed the incident, describing it as chaotic and disgraceful.

“I was at the party. It was a very shameful act as a group of boys—known thugs in the community—caused trouble. They attacked Obesere and his band while they were performing. They descended on some of his boys and destroyed his musical equipment,” she said.

She added that the attack triggered panic among guests, many of whom fled the venue.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area, Hon. Andrew Ogunsakin, condemned the attack, describing it as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Ogunsakin said his administration would not tolerate acts of hooliganism that undermine peace and the reputation of the community.

“I received the news of the unfortunate mistreatment meted out to Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere and his team at the Government Field, Okitipupa, with deep disappointment and utmost distaste. This incident is unacceptable and does not reflect the values we uphold as a people,” he said.

He assured the public that necessary steps would be taken to address the matter and prevent similar incidents in the future.

“I will be personally reaching out to Obesere and his team to set the record straight and convey our regrets over the incident. I am also looking into the matter thoroughly to ensure such an incident does not repeat itself,” he added.