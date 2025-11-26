Sule presents N517.5bn 2026 budget estimate to Nasarawa Assembly

Gov Sule of Nasarawa State

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has presented a proposed budget of N517.54 billion for 2026 to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The Speaker, Hon. Dr. Danladi Jatau, assured the Governor of effective synergy and a speedy passage of the budget in the interest of the state’s development.

Governor Sule described the proposed budget as the “Budget of Strategic Consolidation” and commended the Speaker and Assembly members for their consistent support in passing appropriation bills.

He said: “In line with our developmental agenda, the 2026 Budget seeks to consolidate ongoing infrastructure projects to enhance connectivity and economic competitiveness, expand job creation through industrialization, SME support, and agricultural productivity, improve the quality and accessibility of basic healthcare and education services, intensify urban renewal efforts, and strengthen environmental management, among others.”

The total expenditure for the 2026 fiscal year is N517.54 billion, structured as follows:

Recurrent Expenditure: N212.79 billion (41.12%)

Capital Expenditure: N304.75 billion (58.88%)

Governor Sule noted that the ratio of recurrent to capital spending reflects his administration’s commitment to investing in capital projects.

Sectoral Breakdown:

Administrative Sector: N108.70 billion

Economic Sector: N221.84 billion

Law and Justice: N16.09 billion

Social Sector: N170.92 billion

Infrastructure: N157.80 billion (30.49%)

Education: N92.91 billion (7.95%)

Science, Technology & Digital Economy: N4.92 billion (0.95%)

Governance, Security & General Administration: N142.96 billion (27.62%)

Finance, Investment & Trade: N39.19 billion (7.57%)

Health: N37.19 billion (7.19%)

Agriculture & Water Resources: N31.85 billion (6.15%)

Environment & Community Development: N28.32 billion (5.42%)

Information & Tourism: N18.65 billion (3.60%)

Legislature: N16.59 billion (3.21%)

Sule also reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing the capacity to serve the people of Nasarawa State and ensuring sustainable progress. He highlighted six strategic agencies established to drive modernization, institutional strengthening, economic growth, public safety, and regulatory frameworks:

Nasarawa State Fire & Rescue Service Agency

Nasarawa State Education Trust Fund (NASETFund)

Institute of Leather & Science Technology, Doma

Nasarawa State Multi-Door Court House (NSMDC)

Responding, Rt. Hon. Dr. Danladi Jatau assured that the Assembly would provide diligent and timely attention to the 2026 Appropriation Bill to ensure smooth implementation of government policies and programs.

He also called on the people of the state to continue promoting peace, unity, brotherhood, and mutual respect, regardless of political, ethnic, or religious affiliations.