Students flee as herdsmen scare sends jitters to Delta school

…It was a false alarm— Police

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA— PANDEMONIUM broke out in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, as students of Otagba-Ogbe Girls Secondary School, fled the school premises over fears of herdsmen attack.

It was gathered that students of the school saw some herdsmen in the school premises and started running, causing panick in the community.

A source in the community said: “‘Everyone is at alert. The truth is that there were rumours that some herdsmen met close to the school premises on Saturday.

“Today, as they were learning, two herdsmen entered the school compound from the back. Whether they were looking for their cattle, l don’t know.

“Already, there were information that they were going to attack any moment because the herdsmen have been having issues with the host community.

“Because of that information and with the way they were dressed, the students stood up and started running. That now escalated the fears and people started running from pillar to post. As they were running, the herdsmen ran back into the bush.”

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command, said it was a false alarm.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, in a statement said: “The Delta State Police Command wishes to inform the public that the rumour alleging an invasion of Girls’ Secondary School, Utagba-Ogbe, Kwale, on November 24, 2025, about 0930hrs is entirely false and misleading.

“The panic originated from misinformation circulated among students and was further amplified by unverified online reports suggesting community anxiety and alleged gunshots.

“Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, immediately ordered a coordinated response and deployed the DCO Kwale Division, Udofia Kufre, to lead a patrol team for immediate on-the-ground verification and security assessment.

“The Vice Principal of the school and the security man on duty were interviewed, and both confirmed that no attack occurred and that the panic emanated solely from misinformation among students.

“As a precautionary measure, adjoining schools within the Kwale axis were visited and all were found to be calm, safe, and in a normal academic session. Parents who rushed to pick up their children are advised to remain calm, as the earlier rumour has been decisively addressed and normalcy has been fully restored.”