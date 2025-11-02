Stranded Congolese artist Anzor Alem in Tanzania cries out for help

By Ayo Onikoyi

Congolese actor and musician Anzor Alem, born Rashidi Alema Anzor on April 4, 2001, has found himself stranded in Tanzania since July 2025 due to complications surrounding his travel documents.

The young artist, who hails from Kisangani, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), says he is currently unable to travel, work, or return home.

According to Alem, his ordeal began when he traveled to Dar es Salaam earlier this year for a few weeks to participate in musical performances and film projects. However, his plans were derailed by documentation issues.

“I came to Tanzania for only a few weeks to work on some projects, but now I can’t leave because I don’t have a valid passport,” Alem said.

Before his departure, Alem had applied for a biometric passport in Kinshasa, but administrative delays prevented him from obtaining it on time. To ensure he met his professional commitments abroad, the Directorate General of Migration (DGM) issued him a temporary travel pass, which allowed him to legally enter Tanzania.

Unfortunately, the same document that facilitated his entry has now become a barrier.

“It has become an administrative prison for me,” he lamented. “The pass allows entry but not exit from the country.”

Alem’s artistic journey began in Goma, North Kivu, following his parents’ separation. There, he discovered his passion for music and cinema, teaching himself through online resources — a self-driven effort that formed the basis of his dual career.

He made his acting debut in Lubumbashi, appearing in several film projects that established him as one of the promising young actors from the DRC. His notable works include:

Tozoom (2022), where he played Clovers Tomas, a role that earned him recognition;

Baby Boy of the House (2022), in which he played the lead character;

Ima (2022), which further showcased his versatility;

The White Blood (2024); and

Rumba Royale (2025), an upcoming film marking a significant milestone in his career.

Despite his success, Alem’s career has been hampered by bureaucratic and visa-related challenges, which have limited his ability to access international platforms. He recalled missing an invitation to a European film festival due to visa complications, a situation he describes as part of the “systemic barriers faced by African artists.”

Despite his current predicament, Alem remains optimistic and focused on his artistic mission.

“My journey hasn’t been easy, especially as an independent artist,” he said. “But every experience has helped me stay strong, creative, and focused on my dream — to inspire others through my work and to make the voice of African youth heard globally.”

He continues to develop new music, collaborate with other creatives across Africa, and participate in projects that celebrate African culture and storytelling.

“I believe in using art to bridge cultural gaps and show the richness of African narratives,” Alem added.

For now, however, his most urgent goal is to resolve his travel impasse and regain the freedom to continue sharing his work beyond Tanzania’s borders.