Stockbrokers outline strategic actions to accelerate transformation of Nigeria’s capital market

By Peter Egwuatu

The Chartered Institute of stockbrokers (CIS) has issued a comprehensive set of recommendations aimed at fast-tracking the modernisation and growth of Nigeria’s capital market.

At the Institute’s 29th Annual Stockbrokers’ Conference held in Abuja, participants emphasised that decisive reforms were essential for positioning the market as a catalyst for national economic transformation.

In a Communique, signed by the Institute’s 13th President and Chairman of Council, Oluropo Dada and the Registrar and Chief Executive, Ayorinde Adeonipekun respectively, delegates called on all stakeholders to prioritise technology, ethics, and sustainability as the core drivers of innovation and long-term market expansion, strengthen government policies that enhance liquidity, deepen listings, and support innovation in alignment with Nigeria’s ambition to achieve a $1 trillion GDP.”

“Accelerate the development of a new 10-year Capital Market Masterplan with a focus on digital assets, financial inclusion, sustainable finance, and global competitiveness, fully digitise market infrastructure, and adopt blockchain technologies to enable real-time T+0 settlement, increase the issuance of green bonds and sustainability-linked instruments, supported by clear fiscal incentives and policy frameworks and fast track the listing of strategic national enterprises to broaden asset ownership and boost market capitalisation.

They also advocated for “deepening of Nigeria’s leadership within AfCFTA through regulatory harmonisation, adoption of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), and enhanced cross-border financial integration and scaling of nationwide financial literacy initiatives and expand digital finance training to strengthen investor protection and cybersecurity awareness, reinforcing ethical conduct, transparency,and accountability.

supported by stronger regulatory oversight and enforcement mechanisms, advancing CIS certification programmes to include competencies in digital and sustainable finance and mobilising long-term capital for infrastructure, MSMEs, and green projects to stimulate broad-based, inclusive economic growth.”

The Conference, attended by top government functionaries and, leading Chief Executive Officers across diverse sectors of the economy, concluded with a unified call for urgent action, emphasising that Nigeria’s capital market must embrace technology, ethical standards, and sustainability to unlock its full potential and drive national economic transformation. Delegates underscored the need to modernise market systems, enhance governance, and scale sustainable finance solutions.

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to championing these reforms and strengthening the capital market’s contribution to Nigeria’s long-term economic development.