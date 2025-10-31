State Creation: A defining moment for justice, equity for South East- Deputy Speaker, Kalu’s passionate appeal that turned the tide

By Kathleen Okafor

For over twenty years, the South East has borne the psychological and economic brunt as the only geopolitical zone out of six zones in Nigeria with only five (5) states.

The five (5) states of the South East are Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Anambra and Abia. The other zones all have six (6) states respectively.

No definite explanation has ever been adduced for this arbitrary and unfair treatment in the federal structure, which has bequeathed the South East with less grassroot presence of federalist government and concomitant resource benefits. In fact, one must add that it was not unusual for this unfair treatment to trickle down to entitlements in Federal institutions, like promotions, etc.

Consequently, over the years, individuals, groups and political juggernauts from the South East have made several attempts to address this injustice. Also, national conferences have tried to address this issue without success. Viz:

* 2005 National Political Reform Conference: Delegates recommended a new state for the South-East, but the resolutions were never implemented.

* 2014 National Conference: Delegates unanimously agreed that the South-East deserved an additional state and recommended the creation of three new ones, but the proposals were not adopted before the end of the Jonathan administration.

* 2016–2017 Constitutional Review: Proposals for state creation resurfaced but again failed to achieve the required national consensus.

Inevitably, general discontent and sense of marginalisation have pervaded the South East intelligentsia, traditional rulers, diaspora sons and daughters, religious and civil society organizations who astutely questioned the morality of this arrangement.

At the Enugu Constitutional Retreat, on the 9th/ 10th of October, 2025, the Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu was the first to arrive at the meeting venue perhaps with a sense of purpose and mission.

The Joint Assembly proceeded with its business on the agenda with condign seriousness.

Also, on the 27th of October in Lagos, at the Joint meeting of the National Assembly, the Bill for redress of this injustice which had already scaled twice at the House of Representatives was tendered for debate by Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu GCFR.

The Senate Representatives (Senators) made their contributions in support of the creation of one additional state for the Southeast.

Members of the House were each given the opportunity to speak, and they all spoke in favour.

This has been so despite the collaboration of the Southeast in mainstream politics.

The Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu delivered an iconic, well-articulated summary of the issues:

First, he most skilfully explained that the demand and agitation for equality by the South East had all along been met with terse obstacles of complex layers of constitutional and political processes. That many people had erroneously thought that granting the Southeast its entitlement to an additional state would affect their political and economic empires.

He explained that due process for alteration of the Constitutional provision was being complied with under S.8 and First schedule of the Constitution.

The Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu in active collaboration with the Deputy Senate President, Distinguished Senator Barau Jibrin CFR eloquently analyzed the compelling arguments from the contributors as follows: –

1. That the South East indeed deserves one additional state as S.42 of the Constitution guarantees freedom from discrimination.

2. Sustainable peace will guarantee the sustainable development of all.

3. The whole country haemorrhages from the insecurity and unrest from agitations in the Southeast.

4. It is difficult if not impossible to achieve more desirable Sustainable development Goals (SDG) entrepreneurship without a foundation of equity and justice, innovation. The SDG goals of eradication of illiteracy, poverty, etc without a solid foundation of equity and justice.

5. That social justice in a world index demands fair and impartial treatment of citizens and federating units for easier acceptance of Nigeria in the comity of nations.

6. Legislations must be for the common good of all and not for any segment of the society. This will ensure removal of abuse of fundamental human rights as enshrined in Chapter II of the Constitution. By so doing, the Legislature will command greater respect by the populace.

To conclude, the Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu posed two questions, viz:

Does Nigeria lose anything by granting an additional state to the South East for justice and peace to reign?

Is there any reason why the Southeast will not, like other states, have 6 states?

After a thunderous “No” from the Joint Assembly to the two questions, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin CFR and the Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu jointly called for a motion from both the Senate and a seconder of the motion by the House. Thereupon, a Senator from outside the South East zone moved a motion for unanimous approval of an additional state for the South East, which was seconded by the House member of non South East extraction.

The Gavel then hit the table.

Thereupon, the Joint Senate Committee further decided as follows:

1. An additional state is hereby created for the South East. Representatives and Leaders of the South Eastern zone are to meet within the next week to decide on the name and geographical location of the additional state.

2. The Subcommittee will articulate the criteria for creation of any more states for consideration by the Joint committee. Thereupon, the outstanding Bills for one additional state for the six (6) political zones will be considered by the Joint Committee.

3. The Subcommittee is to commence work soonest so that their recommendations can be considered by the end of the year.

These decisions stand as a testament to the power of due process, professional dexterity, political correctness as well as persistent, principled advocacy and collaborative leadership.

As Nigeria continues to navigate its complex federal structure, the creation of a new state in the South-East offers a beacon of hope — a reminder that when justice is pursued with unity and resolve, it can indeed prevail.

Congratulations!

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Our own dear Native Land. In Brotherhood, we stand.

Prof. Kathleen Okafor, SAN, is a Consultant to the House of Representatives on the Review of the Nigerian Constitution.