SPMC amplifies young voices to redefine girlhood in Nigeria

By Sola Ogundipe

In a strong celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child, the Sanitary Pad Media Campaign (SPMC) convened a compelling virtual public speaking webinar that brought together young female voices from across Nigeria, a new generation determined to change the narrative about what it means to be a girl.

Themed “The Girl I Am, The Change I Make: Girls on the Frontline of Crisis,” the event was held for the top 30 entrants of the “My Period Stories” Essay Competition — an initiative designed to amplify the voices of young girls through storytelling and advocacy on menstrual health and self-expression.

Anikeade Funke-Treasure, Convener of SPMC, set the tone for an afternoon that was as uplifting as it was transformative, saying: “We believe this programme will empower these young girls to become better versions of themselves and positive influencers in society.

Through mentorship, we are nurturing future icons,” she declared, underscoring SPMC’s mission to bridge the gap between potential and opportunity for the Nigerian girl child.

Funke-Treasure’s words resonated through the screens as faces lit up with inspiration, a vivid reflection of what SPMC has become: a movement that builds confidence where silence once prevailed.

The impressive lineup of speakers and mentors, including Oriyomi Pamela Sosu Otuka, Curator of the National Museum of Unity, Ibadan; Betty Dibiah Akeredolu-Ale, CEO of BRANAMA TV; and Sophie Enitan Oluwa, Esq., Executive Director of NATINEEE, did justice to the thematic focus.

They led an engaging dialogue on communication, confidence, and courage which are values essential for young girls navigating a complex world.

“Girls should know that they can be anything they aspire to be, they must never be afraid to dream big, ” said Akeredolu-Ale, her words echoing like a call to action.

A highlight of the webinar was the announcement of mentor-mentee pairings, a symbolic bridge connecting wisdom and youth. Abasiekeme Eshiet, a Law student at the University of Uyo, was paired with Sophie Enitan Oluwa; Klistivitonyon Ogunlana with Betty Dibiah Akeredolu-Ale; and Temitope Akinyinka with Pamela Oriyomi Otuka.

For these young women, the mentorship experience has been nothing short of life-changing. “This programme has opened my eyes to the power of my own voice,” said Temiloluwa Ajala, a participant, who credited the initiative with igniting her passion for advocacy and storytelling.

Beyond technical lessons in public speaking, the session became a space for deep reflection on societal stigma and gender inequality.

In a moving artistic interlude, Victory Alleson delivered a spoken-word performance titled “Menstrual Flow”.

The poem’s message – that menstruation is not a curse but a mark of womanhood and resilience – encapsulated the spirit of the day. The collective message was that menstruation is not a source of shame.

Girls and women continue to achieve greatness in every sphere — despite all odds.”

Sophie Enitan Oluwa, Esq. urged participants to extend their voices to advocacy for other girls, particularly those in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, conflict zones, and underserved communities.

She emphasised that gender equality cannot be achieved without inclusive access to reproductive health education and care.

Betty Dibiah Akeredolu-Ale called for deliberate inclusion of girls with disabilities and those from low-income backgrounds in empowerment initiatives. “We must ensure that no girl is left behind,” she insisted.

On her part, Pamela Otuka challenged stakeholders to invest more deeply in girls’ education, health, and leadership opportunities, stressing that boys and men must also be included in menstrual health advocacy to foster empathy and understanding.

“Menstrual health is not a women’s issue — it’s a human issue,” she said, drawing nods of agreement from participants across different screens.

Since its inception, the Sanitary Pad Media Campaign has steadily evolved into one of Nigeria’s most influential platforms for menstrual health education and girl empowerment. Its initiatives, from storytelling contests to advocacy campaigns, have reached hundreds of young women, offering not just sanitary support, but also self-worth.

The webinar is another testament to SPMC’s enduring mission: to equip girls to lead, speak out, and thrive, even in the face of adversity.

As the virtual session drew to a close, one sentiment lingered above all — a renewed confidence that the girl child, when empowered with knowledge and voice, is unstoppable