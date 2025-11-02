Spiritual transformation in focus as Lagos hosts ‘Custodians of Holy Oracles’



As Nigeria grapples with societal challenges, spiritual leaders are calling for a revival. The Ecclesia Hills’ Annual Word Conference 2025, themed “Custodians of Holy Oracles,” aims to address this need, empowering believers to transform their communities and nations.

Scheduled for November 7th to 9th, the three-day conference promises to be a turning point for thousands of believers and spiritual leaders from across the globe.

According to Pastor Moses Ida-Michaels, Senior Pastor at Ecclesia Hills Church, “The Custodians of Holy Oracles conference is put together to equip attendees with the sacred formula for transforming homes, communities, and industries, fulfilling the divine vision that ‘the kingdoms of this world have become the kingdoms of our Lord.'”

“The three-day conference will take place at two venues: The Jewel Aeida in Lekki on November 7th and 8th, and Radisson Blu in Victoria Island on November 9th. Attendance is free, but registration is required to secure a spot and receive every impartation.”

The conference, he explained, is a response to what organisers describe as a divine call for a mighty search for keepers of God’s resources; a generation of people entrusted to learn, keep, and pass on God’s pure ideals in a broken world clouded by confusion and compromise.

“These Custodians will be carriers of divine truth and healing, commissioned to reflect God’s purity, wisdom, and power across generations and nations,” he added.

He disclosed that the conference will feature an impressive lineup of anointed ministers, including Apostle Isi Igenegba, Prophet Edem Julius-Cudjoe, Pastor Chris Delvan Gwamna, Pastor Eva Dan-Yusuf, Pastor Chingtok Ishaku, and Pastor Courage Ode, among others. It will also include worship sessions led by Hills Music and dynamic presentations by Abbey Ojomu, Cill, and Preacherzkid.

Pastor Ida-Michaels further emphasised: “This conference is a holy convocation to commission believers into Holy understanding, teaching, equipping, and commissioning, and to live as carriers of the treasures of heaven; trusted by God to preserve, proclaim and demonstrate His Word in purity and power across generations and nations.”