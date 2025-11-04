Sowore faults Lagos CP over ‘wanted’ declaration

Omoyele Sowore

…says Police ignored his calls

By Efe Onodjae

Activist and former presidential candidate in the 2023 general polls, Omoyele Sowore, has faulted the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, over his alleged declaration as a wanted person, saying the Police boss has refused to take his calls despite repeated attempts to reach him.

Sowore, who reacted on his social media handle, yesterday, described the development as an attempt to silence him and distort the facts surrounding events in the Oworonsoki area of Lagos, where Police officers had earlier disrupted a planned gathering.

“The Lagos Police Commissioner, Moshood Jimoh, has reportedly declared me ‘wanted’ for ‘disturbance of public peace’, allegedly as a result of his officers’ inability to execute a ‘shoot on sight’ order given by his illegal IGP, Kayode Egbetokun in Oworonsoki today,” Sowore stated.

He added: “Despite my repeated attempts to contact Nigeria Police Force Commissioner Jimoh, he has not taken my calls, nevertheless, I plan to meet with him soon to address his declaration. ” Earlier, yesterday, the Lagos State Police Command had declared Sowore wanted over alleged plans to incite public disorder and obstruct major roads in the state.

Jimoh, disclosed this to journalists at the Iyana-Oworo section of the Third Mainland Bridge, saying the command was closing in on Sowore and others accused of coordinating activities aimed at disrupting public peace.

He warned that anyone attempting to block roads or cause disturbance would face the full weight of the law, stressing that intelligence reports indicated Sowore and his associates planned to stage demonstrations at strategic locations including Third Mainland Bridge, Lekki Tollgate, and Freedom Park.

“It is only someone who needs examination that would attempt to block such a vital route used by thousands daily,” the commissioner said.Jimoh also revealed that 13 suspects had already been arrested in connection with the planned protest, while Sowore allegedly fled.

He noted that investigations were ongoing to identify sponsors and collaborators.

The commissioner further explained that officers had been deployed across key areas of Lagos, with temporary roadblocks and diversions in place to protect critical infrastructure.