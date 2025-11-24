Southeast lawmakers urge Tinubu to grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Southeast Caucus of the House of Representatives has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to exercise his constitutional powers to grant presidential pardon to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, describing the move as a necessary political and humanitarian step toward restoring lasting peace in the region.

The lawmakers made the call in Abuja on Monday during a meeting convened to review the recent court judgment on Kanu and assess its broader implications for stability in the Southeast and across the country.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Caucus reaffirmed its respect for the judiciary and the legal processes that culminated in the conviction but noted that the matter had grown beyond the courtroom, taking on national security, economic and humanitarian dimensions that demand a political solution.

According to the group, Kanu’s continued detention has remained a major source of tension and agitation in the Southeast, despite repeated calls for calm by political, traditional, and community leaders.

“A presidential act of mercy at this time has the potential to de-escalate tensions, restore normalcy, and reduce the cycle of security operations and civil resistance,” the statement read.

The lawmakers said the region has suffered serious socio-economic disruptions — including market closures, reduced business activity, fear, and interrupted school schedules — which they believe could ease significantly with a political resolution.

Citing Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution, the Caucus argued that the framers of the law anticipated moments when the strict dictates of legal processes may not fully resolve sensitive national issues.

“Nigeria has, in critical moments, relied on presidential magnanimity to heal divisions and consolidate peace,” the statement said, adding that granting a pardon to Kanu would serve as a national symbol of inclusiveness and a reaffirmation that dialogue remains possible even in difficult times.

The lawmakers expressed confidence that Kanu’s release through presidential pardon would create space for wider engagement between the Federal Government, political leaders, and stakeholders across the Southeast, paving the way for long-term peacebuilding.

They also urged citizens in the Southeast to remain calm and law-abiding as efforts continue toward securing a peaceful resolution.

“The Southeast Caucus remains committed to working with the Federal Government to advance national unity, inclusive governance, and lasting stability across all regions,” the statement concluded.